10 Nostalgic Holiday Beanie Babies That Are Surprisingly Still Affordable

Beanie Babies generally aren’t as expensive as they used to be on the secondary market, when you could buy some for thousands of dollars. Many have come down in price since their heyday, fluctuating through the years, but you can still find limited edition bears selling for a pretty penny, such as the purple bear created to remember Princess Diana.

Check out some of the best holiday favorites that are also affordable, and decide if it’s finally time to decorate your home with a little holiday cheer from a Beanie Baby.

1997 Holiday Teddy

Available on eBay for $9.89.

It may have been the first holiday teddy, but it’s still an affordable option if you want to start a collection. The Beanie Baby looks like a typical teddy with a red Santa hat and matching scarf that also conveniently match the Ty heart-shaped hang tag.

Like other Beanie Babies, this one came with a poem inside the hang tag that reads, “Wishes for fun times filled with joy, Ty’s holiday teddy is a magical toy!”

1998 Holiday Teddy

Available on eBay for $11.89

One of the most recognizable holiday Beanie Babies was the Holiday Teddy that came out in 1998. The toy comes in white with springs of holly printed all over and a matching hat in the same fabric. Of course, like all Ty Beanie Babies, it also comes with its iconic red heart hang tag on its ear.

1999 Holiday Teddy

Available on eBay for $7.89

Another colorful teddy made its way into homes in 1999 with blue fur to welcome in the holidays. The blue fur with white snowflakes matches the bear’s scarf to bring the snow from outside to a warm spot on your shelf inside.

2000 Holiday Beanie

Available on eBay for $3.50.

Polar bears got some love with 2000’s limited edition of the Beanie Bear for the holidays. The white bear includes a red scarf with white candy canes, scarves, and other festive symbols to celebrate the holidays.

2001 Holiday Teddy

Available on eBay for $5.99

This 2001 bear features a unique dark green fabric with a dark red ribbon around its neck that will make it stand out next to your other holiday Beanie Babies.

Beanie babies | Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/GettyImages

2002 Holiday Teddy

Available on eBay on $7.89

Jingle all the way with Jingle, the Beanie Baby bear for 2002. The extra festive bear includes antlers that could make you mistake the bear for a reindeer when you put him up on your shelf, if it wasn’t for the furry green hat they’re attached to.

2006 Holiday Teddy

Available on eBay for $18.89.

The holiday teddy from 2006 actually brought a gift with it, as the red-furred bear will show up at your home holding a cute green wreath for the holidays. It can definitely help you decorate your home for the wintertime.

2007 Holiday Teddy

Available on eBay for $10.00.

Candy canes are a tasty treat for Christmas, and a candy cane-themed Beanie Baby is simply adorable. This item comes in two colors—red and white and green and white—and you can even buy them as a set on eBay.

2008 Holiday Beanie

Available on eBay for $9.89.

The 2008 version of Ty’s holiday Beanie Babies returned to a theme. This toy harkens back to the original traditional Beanie Baby bear with a red Santa cap and a red and green scarf around its neck. The poem on this tag also includes an adorable sentimental message: “Best things about this year, is having friends and family near.”

Spearmint

Available on eBay for $35.89.

Spearmint arrived in 2008 and has been minty fresh ever since and a joy for Beanie Babies fans to find. The bear features decoration that looks like a spearmint on its belly along with matching spearmint-striped trim.

Another bear with plenty of trim is Hollydays, who arrived in 2004 with a whimsical design that is sure to delight. Check out the wreath around its neck with plenty of adorable fur trimmed to give it a special look for a special time of the year.

One of the things that makes some Beanie Babies extra unique is their exclusivity with a particular retailer. Take the Happy Holidays bear that was a Hallmark exclusive and featured a dark, furry bear with red-and-green plaid trim including a cute bow on its ear.