These Rare Precious Moments Figurines Could Earn You a Big Pay Day

If you grew up walking past Precious Moments figurines that your grandmother had displayed on her dining room shelves, know that it’s not too late to go back and list them on eBay! I’m kidding. But in all seriousness, some of these little wide-eyed porcelain children are worth a pretty penny.

Precious Moments figurines have been around since the late 1970s, created by artist Samuel J. Butcher and originally sold under the name Jonathan & David. What started as sweet, faith-forward giftware somehow morphed into one of the most recognizable collectibles of the ’80s and ’90s.

More than 2,500 figurines later, a small handful have risen to near-legendary status among collectors. So before you box them up for a yard sale, here are the Precious Moments figurines most likely to fund a very nice dinner (or two).

The “Original 21” (1978–early 1980s)

The holy grail of Precious Moments collecting is the very first batch of figurines released in 1978, known as the Original 21. These were produced under the Jonathan & David name, and many were retired just a few years later, making early, authentic versions especially desirable.

A few standouts:

God Loveth A Cheerful Giver (1977–1981): Often considered the most valuable Precious Moments figurine. Early originals have sold for $275 to $1,300+, especially if they’re signed, mint, or feature the famous typo (“Free Puppiess”).

Come Let Us Adore Him (retired early 1980s): Frequently valued around $300–$375.

Unto Us, A Child Is Born and Jesus Is Born: Typically land in the $150–$200 range.

Prayer Changes Things: Known for both its message and resale appeal, often valued near $195.

Only one figurine from the Original 21 is still produced today: Love One Another. You can buy a modern version for about $40.

Other Valuable Early Figurines

Beyond the Original 21, certain themes consistently perform better on the resale market:

Religious or Bible-based scenes

Multiple figures on one base

Wedding and special-occasion pieces

Limited editions or chapel exclusives

A Disney Cinderella carriage figurine once sold for $1,500, and large, well-preserved collections have sold for $5,000–$15,000, especially when certificates of authenticity or creator signatures are involved.

Precious Moments were never meant to be investments. They were gifts for various seasons of life. Their value today is born out of nostalgia and sentiment more than anything else.

So yes, your figurine might be worth a few hundred dollars. Or it might just be worth keeping, because sometimes the most precious thing is the memory of the person who gave it to you.

