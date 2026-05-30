The Best Places to Retire in 2026-2027, Ranked

Planning for retirement means thinking about your savings and/or what you want to do with your extra time. It could also mean deciding where you want to live.

A survey by United Van Lines found that 14% of people who moved in 2025 did so specifically because of retirement, while an additional 29% moved to be closer to family. Both are reasons why those who are recently retired or close to retirement may pack up and leave for a new home.

But it can be hard to decide where to go. Retirees need to factor in a variety of issues when deciding where to move, and it can be daunting to even think about where to start. A good place to begin may be looking at the best places to retire based on a survey by U.S. News and World Report, which based its list on factors such as quality of life, healthcare, taxes for retirees, and whether other retirees are moving there.

Best Locations For Retirees

Rank Location Population Average Commute Median Home Value Median Monthly Rent Median Household Income 1 Midland, MI 42,828 14 minutes $206,176 $790 $77,812 2 Weirton, WV 18,314 18 minutes $124,681 $548 $58,341 3 Homosassa Springs, FL 14,891 19 minutes $219,352 $864 $52,459 4 The Woodlands, TX 113,454 23 minutes $472,814 $1,440 $141,281 5 Spring, TX 69,413 30 minutes $249,404 $1,328 $88,755 6 Rio Rancho, NM 110,038 30 minutes $311,135 $1,193 $88,395 7 Spring Hill, FL 121,381 23 minutes $302,212 $1,129 $71,158 8 Altoona, PA 43,458 14 minutes $115,035 $665 $50,997 9 Palm Coast, FL 104,644 21 minutes $380,019 $1,466 $74,864 10 Lynchburg, VA 80,704 15 minutes $222,789 $908 $60,626

The Mid-Michigan town of Midland topped the list for best places to retire, according this report. About 21% of the town is over the age of 65 with an additional 23% between the ages of 45 and 65, making it a good place for retirees to meet others their age in the community.

West Virginia's Weirton came in second place, in part due to its low cost of living and high percentage of retirees and older residents living there. The town's rural location also played a factor for retirees who want a slower pace of life

Homosassa Springs is the highest Florida location on the list. The town's quaintness and affordability are selling points for retirees who may not want to live near a major metro area.

Three of the top five cities on the list were in Florida, and 16 Florida cities in the top 50. That could be a sign that the state is still popular with retirees relocating to the state. More than 45,000 retirees moved to Florida in 2025, according to a study by Hire A Helper, but the state only had around a 1,000-person population increase when factoring in the 44,000 retirees who moved out. So the state still attracts retirees, but other towns outside of Florida could also be a good fit for retirees.

What to Consider Before You Move

Senior couple sitting on a beach | Image Source/GettyImages

Relocating to another city or even another state could be a good option when you retire, but there are different factors you'll want to consider before making the move.

One of the most important is whether moving could improve your quality of life in your retired years, a trend that is reemerging after several years.

"Retirees are prioritizing quality of life over affordability for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tim Smart, a contributing editor at U.S. News & World Report.

But costs can still be a factor, especially if you're living on a fixed income, so it's also good to consider things like housing, healthcare, and everyday costs such as utilities and groceries when working on your retirement budget. Taxes could also be a factor, particularly if you want to move to a state with tax laws favorable to retirees. Living where you don't get taxed on Social Security or retirement account with withdrawals could help you keep cash in your pocket.