15 Best U.S. Lakes, Ranked for the Ultimate Summer Getaway

And just like that, the Northern Hemisphere is thawing. People with seasonal depression are healing. Chlorophyll has returned to the trees, and the sun is working overtime to warm hearts and melt away any lingering winter blues.

When the calendar flips to June, it's officially time for summer activities. If you're lucky, your local lake is just a stone's throw away, or maybe you know someone with a boat or jet skis and can get out on the water to escape the heat you've been dreaming of for months.

While a lounge chair, a bottle of sunscreen, and a pool will suffice, sometimes, a lake day is exactly what the doctor ordered to launch you right into summer.

If there was ever a time to get the inside scoop on the best lakes in the U.S., it's now, and National Geographic knows it. They've compiled a list of the top lakes in the Western and Eastern U.S., just in time for us to splash into a new season and soak up some much-needed fun in the sun.

Here are the 15 best lakes in the U.S., ranked for the ultimate summer getaway.

WESTERN LAKES

Aerial View of Emerald Water and Mountain Horizon Bear Lake Utah USA | Moiseii Production/GettyImages

The best lakes in the Western United States all have something in common: they’re so much more than glorified puddles. These refreshing destinations boast stunning backdrops, pristine bodies of water outlined by towering pine trees, and tall peaks reflected in the glassy surface. Some are perched high in the mountains, while others add allure to valleys.

Several western lakes fit the bill for the ultimate summer getaway, but only a few speak to travelers in the way that these cool oases do.

California’s Lake Tahoe, among the lineup, is beloved by tourists, locals, and wildlife alike. Nicknamed "Big Blue," this alpine vision is perfect for watersports with the family, a picnic with a partner, or quiet moments spent watching ripples multiply along the shore as paddle boarders and boaters take advantage of a sunny day.

Bear Lake, located along the Utah-Idaho border, is especially popular for its turquoise waters and is the perfect place for camping, swimming, and stargazing.

Swapping mountains for southern mystique, Caddo Lake State Park in Texas offers prime fishing for outdoors enthusiasts hoping to catch largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. The cypress trees seem to float above the water, their ghostly needles nearly brushing the surface, adding to the supernatural beauty of the swamps. There are also paddling trails and cozy cabins for those who want to spend a few days immersed in the Lone Star State wilderness.

Other Western lakes that made the list include Table Rock Lake in Missouri, Flathead Lake in Montana, Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho, Lake Clark in Alaska, and Lake Chelan in Washington State.

EASTERN LAKES

Norris Reservoir | epantha/GettyImages

The Eastern United States is just as breathtaking as the West, with shimmering lakes nestled in mountains, and ideal day-trip destinations that become the highlight of any Midwest summer. Some have starred in films, while others have provided private places of solitude for poets and philosophers.

Walden Pond in Massachusetts, for example, made the list of the best lakes in the Eastern United States and was the inspiration for many of Henry David Thoreau's books and poems, specifically, Walden. The philosopher built a home along the shore with his bare hands and survived on the fruits, vegetables, and beans he planted himself, according to Britannica.

Lake Michigan is another favorite among travelers and locals. One of the Great Lakes, the massive shoreline borders Chicago, Milwaukee, and summer vacation gems like Mackinac Island and Wisconsin's Door Peninsula, a true testament to the well-deserved hype of Midwest summers.

Down south, Norris Lake is another can't-miss destination for the ultimate summer getaway. This seasonal escape is home to the lost shaker of salt Jimmy Buffett sings about in "Margaritaville". The many marinas provide a peak lake day experience, think burgers, lake merchandise, and, of course, fuel for your boat. Convenience stores along the water offer the perfect ice cream refuge as you idle past houseboats of every shape and size. You can plunge into the water at Cedar Creek Jumping Bridge or float with the waves at Sugar Hollow Water Park. What more could you ask for on a sunny summer day?

Other Eastern lakes that made the list include Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin, Cayuga Lake in New York, Lake Champlain straddling the Vermont-New York border, and Squam Lake in New Hampshire.

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