Summer is for ice cream. It's for swimming, biking, grilling, and bonfires. It's also the perfect time to pack up the car, gather your favorite people and snacks, and shine your headlights on the open road. And few things capture the spirit of sunshine and freedom quite like a summer road trip.

America is awash with roads, attractions, and destinations that make trip planning all the more exciting. Each state is so diverse that driving through a few can feel like embarking on multiple journeys in one. In just ten hours, you might pass through national parks, beaches, popular city sights, and quirky roadside attractions, each waiting to be checked off travelers' bucket lists.

Sure, flying is convenient, but it means missing all the little things along the way. Like the café where locals gather to read the morning paper and share stories with curious tourists. The giant pink elephant you might spot if you veer off the highway for a quick pit stop (yes, this really does exist). Or a hidden natural wonder, just off the beaten path, waiting to become a random anecdote of your travels.

While compelling, it's important to note that some states are better suited for road trips than others. Here are the best and worst U.S. states for a summer road trip in 2026, ranked.

WHAT'S DRIVING THE DATA?

road trip in USA | swissmediavision/GettyImages

WalletHub used three key factors to determine the best and worst states for a 2026 summer road trip: safety, activities, and costs. These factors include gas prices, camping and hotel costs, traffic, driving laws, road quality, rates of car theft and violent crime, fairs, festivals, zoos, amusement parks, attractions, and scenic byways.

Your personal preferences for climate and sights might not line up with the rankings, but the states at the top of the list are the safest and most cost-effective for road trips, while those at the bottom are often less safe, more expensive, or offer fewer activities.

THE BEST AND WORST U.S. STATES FOR A SUMMER ROAD TRIP IN 2026

Ranking State Cost Safety Activity 1 Minnesota 16 3 20 2 Utah 34 6 8 3 Louisiana 1 42 10 48 Connecticut 46 23 43 49 Delaware 33 40 50 50 Rhode Island 48 19 48

The top three states for a summer road trip in 2026 are Minnesota, Utah, and Louisiana. Each is located in a different region of the country and offers its own unique mix of safety, cost-effectiveness, and activities.

Louisiana takes the crown for cost-effectiveness but falls short in safety. Minnesota is among the safest states to travel through, though it offers fewer activities than some others. Utah, ranked second overall, is packed with activities, including five national parks, and is considered to be very safe, but it may be a bit tougher on your wallet.

At the other end of the list are Rhode Island, Delaware, and Connecticut. These small states might not be at the top of road trippers’ itineraries, and all rank low for cost-effectiveness and things to do. While each has beautiful destinations to write home about, they offer fewer activities and are less budget-friendly.

Delaware, in fact, scored last for attractions and activities, with Rhode Island close behind. Rhode Island and Connecticut also rank among the most expensive states for road travel in 2026.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

WalletHub | WalletHub

If you're planning a summer road trip this year, choose a path that leads you to the sights and experiences you want most, whether that's monuments you've always wanted to see, foods you have to try, cities you've longed to explore, or random roadside attractions you just can't miss.

The truth is, all 50 states have something to offer road trippers, depending on your preferences. What might be an undesirable trip to one person could be the highlight of someone else's summer. Still, these facts and figures offer a useful starting point, something to consider before you fill up your tank and hit the road on your great American adventure.

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