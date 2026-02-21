Money on Your Mind? These Are the Best and Worst Cities for Budgeters in 2026

Penny-pinching has become a way of life for many Americans, whether it’s stretching grocery budgets, juggling rent, or figuring out how much is left for a night out. Not everyone is born with budgeting prowess: some consumers watch every cent slip away. With costs rising across the U.S., it’s more important than ever to develop financial planning skills. But where to begin? While some cities set the standard for budgeting, others tend to struggle with it.

To see which cities lead—and which lag—WalletHub crunched the numbers nationwide, ranking the U.S. cities with the best and worst budgeters. The analysis cut through assumptions to focus on what really matters for everyday financial life: spending and debt, credit health, and savings.

From the most financially savvy cities to those struggling with money management, here’s how the U.S. stacks up.

The Metrics That Make or Break Your Budget

WalletHub

Budgeting well isn’t easy, and some cities make it harder than others. WalletHub looked at 182 U.S. cities to see where Americans are managing money wisely—and where wallets get stretched too thin.

It all comes down to three key factors. First is spending and debt, which measures how residents handle everyday costs, from rent and groceries to credit card use. Cities where people keep debt in check and live within their means score higher.

Equally important is credit, which shows financial reliability. Average credit scores and delinquency rates reveal which cities are home to responsible borrowers, and which face more credit challenges.

Finally, savings track preparedness for the unexpected. This includes emergency funds and access to banking, which help residents weather financial surprises without derailing their budgets.

Using 12 metrics across these categories, WalletHub calculated overall scores for each city, painting a clear picture of where budgeting comes naturally and where it takes extra effort.

Cities With the Best Budgeters

City Spending & Debt Rank Credit Rank Savings Rank Seattle, WA 1 4 17 Boston, MA 5 12 12 Fremont, CA 2 22 55

Topping the list is Seattle, Washington, where residents have mastered the art of budgeting. Low debt across credit cards, student loans, and car loans, combined with some of the country’s lowest mortgage delinquency rates, shows that Seattleites not only track their spending—they pay their bills on time.

Boston, Massachusetts, comes in second, thanks to careful credit use and strong emergency savings habits. Over half of adults in the city set aside money for rainy day funds, and most pay more than the minimum on their credit cards each month. With high credit scores and low bankruptcy rates, Bostonians are positioned to stay financially secure for the long haul.

Rounding out the top three is Fremont, California, where residents keep debt-to-income ratios low and credit utilization under control. Reasonable housing and everyday expenses, paired with smart borrowing habits, make Fremont one of the most financially disciplined cities in the U.S.

Cities With the Worst Budgeters

City Spending & Debt Rank Credit Rank Savings Rank Shreveport, LA 178 182 159 Jackson, MS 181 179 152 Gulfport, MS 175 178 179

Of course, not every city makes budgeting easy. At the other end of the spectrum are places where residents face steeper financial hurdles.

At the bottom of the list is Shreveport, Louisiana, where budgeting often feels like a constant grind. High debt levels, weaker credit, and limited savings leave many residents with little financial wiggle room.

Jackson, Mississippi, follows closely behind. Ongoing debt and a lack of emergency savings make it harder for households to stay on track when costs spike or surprises pop up.

In the Magnolia State, keeping a budget on track isn’t always easy. Gulfport, Mississippi, ranks the lowest, driven by weak savings rates and credit struggles that make budgeting an uphill battle. Even so, small steps toward saving and smart spending can go a long way.

Money Moves That Follow You

WalletHub

Budgeting isn’t determined by your zip code: it’s about the habits you build and the choices you make. While some places make saving a little easier, anyone can improve their financial health by tracking spending, prioritizing essentials, and finding a system that works for them. Tools and apps can guide the way, but consistency and awareness are what make the real difference. In the end, smart budgeting isn’t about location—it’s about creating control, confidence, and a plan that works for your life, wherever you call home.