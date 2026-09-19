The Best Coffee Cities in America in 2026, Ranked

Coffee is energy. It’s functionality. And to some, it’s everything from a delicious liquid alarm clock to a stream of caffeinated confidence that fuels the day.

It’s a steaming pour in the morning before you’ve changed out of your pajamas. A café for lunch with your laptop and the company of a specialty latte you’re convinced you’ve earned.

From roasting the beans to serving sips, some cities understand the art of coffee better than most. Overshadowed by big coffee culture centers (Seattle, Portland, New York City), a few cities go underappreciated, even though they boast some of the best brews in the U.S.

WalletHub analyzed a series of metrics to determine the method to the macchiato madness.

THE INGREDIENTS THAT MAKE A COFFEE CAPITAL

Being considered a “coffee city” is so much more than espresso and milk. It’s the price of a bag of coffee, the average price of a cup, and how much a family spends on this caffeine staple per year. It’s adults who drink coffee and how many own a coffee maker.

Outside the home, it’s how many coffee shops and cafes there are, and how many are highly revered. Are there plenty of manufacturers? Do they serve donuts and pastries? What’s the wifi situation that can make or break a remote worker’s experience?

In answering these questions, WalletHub created a map of America’s best coffee cities.

Best Coffee Cities | WalletHub

Coffee connoisseurs would expect Portland and Seattle to score highly, but would you have suspected Orlando to top the list? Florida appears to be a clear coffee haven (all factors considered), with Miami taking third and Tampa sixth.

Austin, Denver, and Boston might have been on your radar, each scoring among the top 20 for their creative cups and coffee craftsmanship.

A few California locales also see their coffee glasses half full, securing the top 10. But what about the usual suspects that received lower praise than expected?

New York City didn’t even make it on the list, and cities we didn’t previously consider horchata hot spots are now on our radar: Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and Reno.

Whether it’s the best beans, the coolest shops, or a cup of coffee that makes you believe, from the very first sip, that anything is possible, these coffee capitals are worth a stop and a shot of espresso. Or, if you live on the sweeter side, a pumpkin spice latte…it’s almost fall, after all.

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