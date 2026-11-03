The Best U.S. Winter Holiday Destinations in 2026, Ranked

As we flip our calendars to November, we’re immediately reminded how few days are left in the year, but just because 2026 is wrapping up doesn’t mean your travel plans have to!

One of the most beautiful things about the United States is that each region has its own character: different climates, terrains, experiences, and cultures beckoning your presence this holiday season.

Several cities are perfect for a winter getaway, even just a quick weekend trip. Before you start decking the halls and welcoming the New Year, consider visiting these destinations, some with hot cocoa and a snow-covered city scene, and others with a beach chair and an ocean view.

Whatever your ideal winter travel, a handful of destinations across the U.S. are worth keeping in mind before you scrap your travel bucket list this year.

THE DATA BEHIND THE DESTINATION

WalletHub

To discover the best winter holiday destinations for 2026, WalletHub analyzed six factors: travel costs, local costs, attractions, weather, activities, and safety.

They weighed affordability, duration, and number of flight connections, along with the cost of a hotel room and an average meal in your chosen winter destination. The evaluation also included ski resorts, festivals, wellness spas, restaurants, parks, retail, recreation, and other points of interest.

WalletHub analyzed crime rates to ensure the winter destination was not only postcard-perfect, but also safe.

THE UNITED STATES OF HOLIDAY DESTINATIONS

Snow covering Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia | graphiknation/GettyImages

The ranking was split into two categories: warm and cold winter destinations.

The top five cold winter weather destinations in the U.S. for 2026 include Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; New York City; and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Atlanta, while not mountainous or snow-covered, ranked as the best holiday destination due to its abundance of activities and affordable flights with fewer connections. Visitors enjoy large shopping centers, luxurious spas, fun festivals, and five-star restaurants. If you're looking for a snowier destination, add runner-up Chicago to your list!

Christmas snowman in Santa hat at sandy beach | EM_prize/GettyImages

The top five warm-weather winter destinations in the U.S. for 2026 include Las Vegas, Nevada; San Diego, California; Dallas and Austin, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. These locations are geared toward those who would rather leave the snow in their rearview and soak up some sun this holiday season.

Las Vegas took the crown for affordable accommodations, though flights can be a bit pricey depending on where you are coming from. The city invites travelers to enjoy upscale dining and luxury shopping, among other exciting attractions. According to WalletHub, it also has several public golf courses, which some travelers consider a must! If you want your warm-weather winter travel plans to include a beach, set your sights on second-place San Diego this holiday season.

Read More: