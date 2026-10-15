How Likely Is Your State to Have a White Christmas in 2026?

With only 10 Sundays left until Christmas, cities across the U.S. are already getting into the holiday spirit: stringing lights on trees, opening ice rinks, and rummaging through last year’s decorations as they prepare to deck the streets.

Meanwhile, those in typically snowy regions are mentally bracing for shovels, salt trucks, and filling their pantries with essentials (just in case of extreme weather). Some are also looking forward to snow-dusted windowsills, idyllic winter scenes, and the perfect excuse to enjoy hot cocoa with tiny marshmallows once again.

But how likely is it that it will actually snow in your state this December? Before you start dreaming of a white Christmas and digging your winter coats out of the closet, let’s see if Jack Frost will be nipping at your nose this holiday season.

A DUSTING OF DATA

Park City, Utah, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial | Kruck20/GettyImages

According to White Christmas USA's annual local snow outlook, the nationwide historical chance of snow in major cities is just 11 percent. Each state was assigned a snow probability percentage, along with the major city in that state most likely to see Christmas snow.

To discover the likelihood of a snowy holiday, White Christmas USA analyzed NOAA snow-depth observations and USGS terrain and geographic data, building a model to “estimate the chance of at least one inch of snow on the ground at 07:00 local time on Christmas morning” in each state and major city.

The 10 cities most likely to see snow this Christmas are Anchorage, Alaska; Bozeman, Montana; Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; St. Cloud, Minnesota; Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Fargo, North Dakota; Blaine, Minnesota; Logan, Utah; and Rochester, New York.

The states most likely to have a snowy Christmas are Alaska, North Dakota, and Minnesota, while Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Vermont are the least likely, based on major city averages. These low percentages don’t always mean the entire state won’t see snow. They reveal that the specific major cities included in the data rarely do. Some cities within states listed at 0 percent individually have a high chance of snow on Christmas.

DREAMING OF A WHITE CHRISTMAS

Anchorage | Mr_Angler/GettyImages

Here’s how likely our state is to have a white Christmas, based on major city snow averages. To see the likelihood for each city or town, click the state and hover over the location you’re curious about on White Christmas USA.

Let’s see if dreaming of a white Christmas in 2026 will make it come true!

Alabama - 0%

Best Major-City Chance: Huntsville

Alaska - 99%

Best Major-City Chance: Anchorage

Arizona - 1%

Best Major-City Chance: Flagstaff

Arkansas - 2%

Best Major-City Chance: Rogers

California - 0%

Best Major-City Chance: Los Angeles

Colorado - 34%

Best Major-City Chance: Greeley

Connecticut - 18%

Best Major-City Chance: Danbury

Delaware - 7%

Best Major-City Chance: Wilmington

District of Columbia - 4%

Best Major-City Chance: Washington

Florida - 0%

Best Major-City Chance: Jacksonville

Georgia - 0%

Best Major-City Chance: Atlanta

Hawaii - 0%

Best Major-City Chance: Urban Honolulu

Idaho - 31%

Best Major-City Chance: Idaho Falls

Illinois - 35%

Best Major-City Chance: Hoffman Estates

Indiana - 21%

Best Major-City Chance: South Bend

Iowa - 40%

Best Major-City Chance: Dubuque

Kansas - 15%

Best Major-City Chance: Kansas City

Kentucky - 10%

Best Major-City Chance: Owensboro

Louisiana - 0%

Best Major-City Chance: New Orleans

Maine - 34%

Best Major-City Chance: Portland

Maryland - 6%

Best Major-City Chance: Frederick

Massachusetts - 24%

Best Major-City Chance: Methuen

Michigan - 45%

Best Major-City Chance: Lansing

Minnesota - 74%

Best Major-City Chance: Duluth

Mississippi - 0%

Best Major-City Chance: Southaven

Missouri - 16%

Best Major-City Chance: St. Joseph

Montana - 56%

Best Major-City Chance: Bozeman

Nebraska - 32%

Best Major-City Chance: Omaha

Nevada - 2%

Best Major-City Chance: Reno

New Hampshire - 42%

Best Major-City Chance: Manchester

New Jersey - 8%

Best Major-City Chance: New Brunswick

New Mexico - 5%

Best Major-City Chance: Santa Fe

New York - 13%

Best Major-City Chance: Cheektowaga

North Carolina - 0%

Best Major-City Chance: Asheville

North Dakota - 80%

Best Major-City Chance: Grand Forks

Ohio - 24%

Best Major-City Chance: Parma

Oklahoma - 4%

Best Major-City Chance: Enid

Oregon - 2%

Best Major-City Chance: Bend

Pennsylvania - 12%

Best Major-City Chance: Erie

Rhode Island - 12%

Best Major-City Chance: Pawtucket

South Carolina - 0%

Best Major-City Chance: Charleston

South Dakota - 55%

Best Major-City Chance: Sioux Falls

Tennessee - 2%

Best Major-City Chance: Johnson City

Texas - 1%

Best Major-City Chance: Amarillo

Utah - 59%

Best Major-City Chance: Logan

Vermont - 0%

Best Major-City Chance: (closest) New York

Virginia - 2%

Best Major-City Chance: Harrisonburg

Washington - 8%

Best Major-City Chance: Spokane Valley

West Virginia - 0%

Best Major-City Chance: (closest) New York

Wisconsin - 49%

Best Major-City Chance: Eau Claire

Wyoming - 49%

Best Major-City Chance: Casper

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