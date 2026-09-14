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The Best—And Worst—Months to Book Hotels in the Most Popular U.S. Cities

Beware of surges during certain times of the year.
ByJenny Cohen
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Receptionist giving key card to guest at hotel
Receptionist giving key card to guest at hotel | FG Trade Latin/GettyImages

Everyone needs a break to unwind and explore new locations, but choosing the time of the year you want to travel can be just has important as where you want to go.

Different cities offer different options, from special attractions and museums to spas and beaches. But are you willing to pay more to go to a beach on the best weather days or enjoy the sights when they're the most popular? And just how much of a change is the price when you go at peak times?

Business travel company Engine (via Visual Capitalist) ran the numbers and found that some cities have bigger swings than others for the median cost of a hotel room. So before you pack your bags, you may want to check the calendar below to make sure you're ready to pay the cost for those more expensive months of the year—or avoid them if you can.

Hotel Prices By Month in 20 U.S. Cities
Hotel Prices By Month in 20 U.S. Cities | Visual Capitalist/Engine

The Big Apple Has a Big Cost

New York City already has the highest median annual hotel rate at $335 for a one-night stay, but it can get much worse in the busiest months. The worst time to go to the Big Apple is in December when the city hits its peak as tourists come to town for the holidays. But once the New Year is done and the confetti is cleaned out of Times Square, the demand for a hotel room plummets.

A hotel room in the most expensive month of December has a median cost of $541 while in January, it's only $196. That's a 103% swing in cost, making it the biggest swing of any major city. And of the cities with the top 10 biggest swings, it's the only one with the most and least expensive months being only a month apart.

Second-place Phoenix has a similar issue when it comes to weather. Just as no one wants to visit cold and snowy New York in January after the holidays are done, it's easy to get a cheap hotel in Phoenix in August. Expect a hotel room to only cost $96 there in August compared to a $246 hotel room in February or March, marking a 94% swing. It’s the heat that visitors try to avoid in Arizona. In August, temperatures can reach an average of 104 degrees while February is usually a pleasant 71 degrees.

Like New York City, third-place Boston also sees hotel prices fall to their lowest level in January, but its most expensive month is October. A hotel room costs around $458 that month compared to the snow of January and a $166 median price tag for a hotel room. That's an 88% change in hotel prices.

The bigger the swing, the more attentive you may need to be when it comes to booking a trip. Here are the ones that see the biggest price swings:

City

Cheapest Month

Median Rate

Most Expensive Month

Swing

New York

Jan.: $196

$335

Dec.: $541

103%

Phoenix

Aug.: $96

$159

Feb./Mar.: $246

94%

Boston

Jan.: $166

$331

Oct.: $458

88%

Miami

Sept.: $128

$179

Feb.: $267

78%

San Diego

Dec.: $156

$195

Jul.: $292

70%

Chicago

Jan.: $127

$274

Jun.: $319

70%

New Orleans

Aug.: $124

$165

Feb.: $231

65%

Denver

Jan./Dec.: $169

$169

Jun.: $221

59%

Nashville

Jan.: $136

$195

Oct.: $243

55%

Washington, D.C.

Aug.: $176

$287

May: $317

48%

Los Angeles Sees Little Change

If you want somewhere sunny and warm anytime of year, Southern California may be the place for you. In Los Angeles, the cheapest hotel room can be found in January for a median price of $157, compared to $181 in October when it's the most expensive. That's only a 14% change in price, which may reflect the city's weather as well. L.A. is around 68 degrees in January compared to 78 degrees in October, which is a much smaller difference than some states with snowy winters and muggy summers see.

Texas is also well represented with small swings in hotel room prices. Second-place San Antonio has hotel rooms for a median price of only $99 in January but in March and July, its biggest months, the cost is about $124, which is only a 21% swing. Dallas-Fort Worth is in third place with December hotel rooms costing around $112, while June costs a median of $139. That difference is only 22%.

The cities with the smallest price swings include:

City

Cheapest Month

Median Rate

Most Expensive Month

Swing

Los Angeles

Jan.: $157

$169

Oct.: $181

14%

San Antonio

Jan.: $99

$117

Mar./Jul.: $124

21%

Dallas-Fort Worth

Dec.: $112

$125

Jun.: $139

22%

Atlanta

Dec.: $120

$150

Jul.: $160

27%

Las Vegas

Jun.: $132

$154

Oct.: $180

31%

Minneapolis

Dec.: $111

$137

Jul.: $156

33%

Orlando

Aug./Sept.: $101

$129

Feb.: $150

38%

San Francisco

Dec.: $129

$166

Mar.: $197

41%

Houston

Dec.: $114

$135

Mar.: $174

44%

Austin

Aug.: $134

$164

Oct.: $209

46%

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