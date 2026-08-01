The 10 U.S. Cities Where $100,000 Goes the Furthest

Earning $100,000 in Memphis, Tennessee, is not the same as earning $100,000 in San Francisco, California.

A dollar is worth the same amount across the country, but it goes further in some cities compared to others. For example, the cost of living in New York, New York is a bit more expensive than the cost of living in El Paso, Texas, so one dollar, or in this case, $100,000, will go further in the latter because typical living expenses, like rent and taxes, are more economical.

Taking home this salary in 2026 is more than enough for some, and not nearly enough for others, depending on their location and situation. Consumer Affairs looked at the tax rates in the largest cities in the U.S. to discover just how far $100,000 will stretch depending on where you live.

THE CITIES WHERE $100,000 GOES THE FURTHEST

Laredo, Texas | halbergman/GettyImages

Based on purchasing power after taxes, $100,000 gets you the most in Laredo, El Paso, and Lubbock, Texas. The take-home pay after taxes for a $100,000 salary in these locations is $78,901. Texas does not take out state or local income tax, likely influencing its position on the list.

Corpus Christi, Texas, ranks fourth, followed by Memphis, Tennessee, also benefitting from no state or local income tax, ahead of San Antonio, Texas.

Following San Antonio, New Orleans, Louisiana residents take home $76,276 after taxes on a $100,000 salary. Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wichita, Kansas; and Fort Wayne, Indiana round out the top 10. None of these cities have a local tax, with the exception of Fort Wayne, where residents pay $1,574 per year.

THE CITIES WHERE $100,000 FALLS SHORT

San Francisco | Dee Liu/GettyImages

On the other side of the list are ten cities where a $100,000 salary doesn't go quite as far. These municipalities are among the most expensive places to live in America, and the data proves it.

San Francisco, California, is the U.S. city in which this salary has the least purchasing power. In fact, $62,371 is the adjusted post-tax salary of someone living in San Francisco with a $100,000 salary.

Other cities where this dollar amount doesn't go as far are Oakland, California; New York, New York; Irvine, California; Anaheim, California; Santa Ana, California; Long Beach, California; Los Angeles, California; Honolulu, Hawaii; and San Jose, California. The take-home pay post-tax in these cities is in the $70,000 to $73,000 range.

If there's one thing all of these cities have in common, it’s that a considerable amount is taken out of residents' paychecks for state income tax.

OH THE PLACES $100,000 WILL GO

USA Map | ziggymaj/GettyImages

Overall, $100,000 will go further in states like Texas, Tennessee, and Indiana than it will in states like California and Hawaii. While affordability is an important factor when moving to a region, one must also consider lifestyle.

Many cities where your dollar doesn’t cover as much are known for their safety and high quality of life, while the most affordable cities tend to have higher crime rates and might offer less comforts.

More State Rankings: