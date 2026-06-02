The Happiest Cities in 2026, Ranked (Only One U.S. City Makes the Top 50)

Oh, happy days… for some cities. It might just depend on where you live.

So what makes a happy city? According to the Happy City Index (cited by Visual Capitalist), a happy city excels at things like health, environment, citizens, governance, mobility, and the economy. The index drilled deeper into these six categories with more than 60 indicators it used as factors to determine which cities around the world are considered the happiest.

The cities that fared the best when it comes to how happy they are may surprise you, as well as how many American cities did—or didn't—make the top 50. Did your city make the list?

The World’s Happiest Cities | Visual Capitalist/Voronoi

Nordic Cities Are Happiest

European cities dominated the cities with the happiest people. In fact, 21 of the top 25 happiest cities are in Europe.

But it was the Nordic region of the continent that really dominated the Happy City Index. Six of the top 10 cities were Nordic cities, with Denmark, Sweden, and Switzerland earning two spots in the top 10 for their cities.

So what makes these places so happy? These Nordic areas have a reputation for high living standards and strong social support systems, giving residents the extra characteristics to push themselves higher in the rankings.

Copenhagen, for example, is a big bike-friendly city and encourages walking, giving it a boost when it comes to ranking high for mobility. Other cities like Helsinki are a good mix of markets and city life with a close connection to nature that encourages people to get out and be happy.

Countries like Switzerland, which counts both Bern and Geneva in the top 10, have a connection to the environment and beautiful scenery that sets them apart. The country also has a good transportation system, connecting cities together, which could boost happiness.

What About North America?

Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco Sunset View | tobiasjo/GettyImages

Only two North American cities made the top 50 happiest cities in the Happy City Index, making the continent tied with Oceana for the least happy area of the world.

Vancouver came in at number 39 on the list. The Canadian city earned high marks for its connection to nature, including its green spaces and good environmental quality. It also benefited from the Canadian healthcare system, boosting its score for healthcare-related issues that were a factor in the index.

San Francisco landed on the list as the 45th happiest city in the world, also making it the only United States city on the list.

So how did San Francisco get there? Good healthcare and a robust public transportation system gave the Bay City a boost in the rankings, as well as economic innovation. The area is well known as the home of Silicon Valley and plenty of tech companies that inspire innovation.

But the city also has a big issue that brought it down: housing costs. California's median home price is the highest of any state in the U.S. with a median price of $854,000, according to Forbes, with cities like San Francisco being particularly responsible for those high prices. That's one reason why the city by the Bay didn't have a better showing in the rankings for the happiest cities in the world.

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