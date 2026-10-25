When the Sun Will Set Across the US on November 1, Mapped

It's that time of year again. You're enjoying your afternoon walks and making the most of your time after work, when suddenly, you lose an hour of daylight overnight. Just like that.

At 2:00 a.m. on November 1, the clocks fall back, and the sun sets an hour earlier than we’ve gotten used to. For some, this means a dim commute home, leaving the gym at dusk, and making dinner in the dark. For the first few weeks, it's tempting to do things earlier because it feels strange that our usual routines now happen under the night sky.

Some cities experience this darkness earlier than others, even within the same time zone. But why is this? And when will the sun set in your city on November 1?

LONGITUDE, LATITUDE, AND TIME ZONES

USA Time Zones Map | JakeOlimb/GettyImages

When the sun sets in your city depends on your longitude and latitude within your time zone. According to Henry Ford Health, cities on the eastern edge of their time zone see the sun rise earlier, meaning it also sets earlier. So two cities in the same time zone might experience daylight saving time very differently: one city sees the sun sooner, while the other enjoys it later in the day.

For example, Chicago, Illinois, and Bismarck, North Dakota, are both in Central Time. Because Chicago sits on the eastern side of the time zone, the sun rises earlier there, while Bismarck, near the western edge, keeps daylight later into the evening than the Windy City.

Cities that straddle time zones also have different sunrise and sunset hours (even when their lines of longitude are relatively close). Indianapolis, Indiana, on the western edge of the Eastern Time Zone, experiences sunlight until 5:42 p.m. on November 1, while Nashville, on the eastern edge of the Central Time Zone, nearly directly below Indianapolis, sees sunset at 4:50 p.m.

WHAT TIME THE SUN WILL SET IN YOUR CITY ON NOVEMBER 1

As Daylight Saving Time ends on November 1, sunset times across the U.S. will shift significantly earlier. Many major cities will see the sun go down before 5:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/lUYjetkKfJ — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 20, 2026

So, what time will the sun set in your city on November 1 once the clocks fall back?

According to The Weather Channel, the Northeast will witness sunset within the 4:00 p.m. hour, before many have even left the office in Boston, Massachusetts, New York City, and Burlington, Vermont. The sun will sink in Washington, D.C., and Raleigh, North Carolina, just after 5:00 pm, while Miami, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, and Indianapolis, Indiana, will hang on to the sun past 5:30 p.m., giving some office commuters a chance to get home and kick their shoes off before the light retreats (depending on their work hours, of course).

Cities like Nashville, Tennessee, Chicago, Illinois, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Rapid City, South Dakota, will see sunset earlier than most, while Houston, Texas, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Boise, Idaho retain daylight a little longer.

Although we get the same amount of daylight, some of us see it before we've even poured our morning coffee, while others bask in the sun's warmth later in the day. Which would you rather?

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