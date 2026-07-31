The Countries Where Tourists Outnumber Locals, Ranked

Choosing a place to visit for vacation can be both fun and frustrating, trying to balance factors like what you want to see and how much local culture you want to experience. That could be particularly tough if you're looking for something with a local flair while also having many fellow tourists.

While some countries thrive on their tourism industry, it might be hard to find a unique local experience in places where tourists outnumber the locals. On the other hand, these countries are well versed when it comes to how to handle visitors to their countries who want to take in the sights.

So if you're worried about going somewhere with too many tourists, or you like the idea of heading to a place that caters to visitors, here are the countries where tourists outnumber locals, according to data from the United Nations Tourism department (as reported by Visual Capitalist).

Where Tourists Outrank Locals | Visual Capitalist/Vornoi

The Top 10 List

Rank Country International Tourist Arrivals Per Resident 1 Andorra 50.86 2 Monaco 9.01 3 Malta 6.26 4 Iceland 5.58 5 Palau 5.28 6 Albania 4.83 7 Bahamas 4.66 8 Bahrain 4.17 9 Croatia 3.97 19 Antigua and Barbuda 3.52

Microstates and islands lead the list, likely due to small populations that benefit from large numbers of tourists visiting their countries.

The landlocked Andorra far outweighs all of the countries, with a whopping 51 tourists per resident for a total of around 4.2 million tourists visiting each year. The small co-principality is located on the border between France and Spain in the Pyrenees Mountain range with a population of less than 90,000 people. American cities like Green Bay, Wisconsin and Erie, Pennsylvania, have more residents than the country of Andorra.

The ratio of tourists visiting Andorra compared to one resident also vastly leads second-place Monaco, which sees 9 tourists for every resident. The country, which is near Nice, France, on the French Riviera, has around 40,000 residents. Its biggest industry is tourism, with visitors coming from around the world to stay at luxurious resorts with access to beaches and its famous harbor.

Other countries that made the top five are Malta, Iceland, and Palau, and all three are island nations. These nations depend on tourists who visit their islands to see nature and culture, while others nations lean into relaxing resort-type vacations for tourists with sandy beaches and luxury resorts.

Larger Countries in Europe Also Dominate

But not every country that's popular with tourists has to be small or an island. Countries like Croatia, Austria, Portugal, and Greece made the top 20 nations where tourists outnumber locals. Each country has historic areas for tourists to visit as well as places that are close to nature like beaches and mountains to enjoy if you're more of an outdoor type.

Europe also seems to be ahead of other countries when it comes to tourists outnumbering locals. Larger nations like Portugal and Greece have a European presence while four of the top five countries that have larger tourist populations than local populations are based on the continent.

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