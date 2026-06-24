5 Isolated Islands That Are Strictly Forbidden (And Why)

Everyone loves an island escape, but there are a handful of landmasses scattered across the seven seas that don't offer the chance for a getaway. And no, it’s not because they’re exclusive, invite-only retreats like the Maldives or St. Barth. Certain islands are strictly forbidden to tourists and, in most cases, even to the citizens of their own nations.

Some are top-secret government sites, others are protected cultural sanctuaries, but all of them are off-limits. Here are five isolated islands where you definitely won’t be sunbathing anytime soon.

Bouvet Island // Norway

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Snowy peaks and slushy waves aren't typically what come to mind when you hear "island," but this sub-Antarctic landmass is as isolated as they come. Located deep in the South Atlantic, around 1,000 miles from the nearest land, Bouvet Island is widely considered the most remote place on Earth. Covered in glaciers and formed from a shield volcano, it lacks all the usual creature comforts. There’s no electricity, no airport, and certainly no harbor—just churning, icy waters that make landing a boat almost impossible.

On the other hand, seals, penguins, and seabirds regularly call Bouvet Island home, making it an unexpected but important nature sanctuary. Aside from the treachery of it all, Norway heavily restricts access to the island for this exact reason: to protect the fragile ecosystem and teeming wildlife population.​

North Sentinel Island // India

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You may not have heard of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India, but you're most likely familiar with the troubling tale of the American who tried to introduce Diet Coke to the isolated Sentinelese tribe. The reason that the attempted act was so problematic is because of how far removed the scene of the crime, North Sentinel Island, really is. And we don't mean in the literal sense, as it's just about 20 to 30 miles away from nearby tourist hubs like Port Blair and Wandoor.

The real isolation stems from how long the Sentinelese people have been cut off from society—up to 60,000 years—meaning their culture and even genetic makeup are significantly different from that of modern humans. That’s why the island is off-limits: it’s not just a choice, it’s a necessity for survival. The Indian government banned anyone from visiting to protect both the Sentinelese and outsiders.

For starters, the tribe is famously known for their fierce protection of the island—bows, arrows, and all. At the same time, they have zero immunity to our everyday viruses. A single handshake or a shared drink could unintentionally wipe out their whole population.

Niihau // Hawaii

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With post-storm damage and housing crises affecting the Hawaiian islands, now is not the best time to visit places like Maui and Oahu. But then again, that's always been the case for their neighbor, Niihau, more commonly known as the "Forbidden Island" of Hawaii. Niihau is so close to Kauai—with its much warmer nickname, the "Garden Isle"—that you can see its silhouette from a boat tour off the Na Pali Coast. Yet, you won't find a single tourist on its shores.

Access is reserved for residents, invited guests, and the island’s owners, the Robinson family: a boundary influenced not by cultural taboo, but protection—and a promise. When the Robinsons purchased Niihau in the 1860s, they pledged to keep the island secluded, prioritizing the preservation of traditional Hawaiian life over outside influence. That means no resorts, no outsiders, no tours—just untouched nature and maybe a few feral pigs.

Snake Island // Brazil

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"Remote" doesn't always signify danger, but "snake" sure does. Translating to "Snake Island" in English, Brazil's Ilha da Queimada Grande is the one place on this list you'll actually be relieved is off-limits.

Located about 90 miles off the coast of São Paulo, this island is home to one of the highest concentrations of venomous snakes on the planet—including the infamous golden lancehead viper. Here, the snakes call the shots; the Brazilian government keeps the island under lock and key, requiring a special permit and a doctor in tow for the few researchers allowed to set foot on its shores.

North Brother Island // New York

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Manhattan isn't the only island in New York. Right in the East River is an eerie, abandoned mass of land that once served as a hospital for quarantinable diseases from the 1880s to the mid-20th century: North Brother Island. Today, you won't find brothers, sisters, or any living souls. Instead, you’ll find a crumbling forest of ruins reclaimed by nature—and according to some, the spirit of Typhoid Mary, who died there in 1938.

While it's technically a part of the Bronx borough, North Brother Island isn’t exactly the hottest spot on the map. The city has gatekept it for decades, and for good reason. The island doubles as a sanctuary for nesting birds and a safety buffer for humans, keeping the public at a distance from the crumbling, dangerous structures that still haunt the shoreline.

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