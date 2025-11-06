America’s Most Difficult Job Interviews, Mapped by State

It’s already stressful trying to find a new job in a tough market, especially as companies cut back on the number of people they’re hiring, and that stress only increases when you finally land an interview for the position you want.

But just how nervous should you be? Well, it may depend on where you’re interviewing. In fact, some states can be harder on interviewees than others, so you’ll want to be well prepared depending on where you want to work. Hennessey Digital reviewed data from interviewees over all 50 states and found that some states are simply easier than others when it comes to putting yourself out there for a job.

A map of the hardest job interviews by state | Mental Floss

“Job seekers across the nation are facing a wide range of interview experiences,” said Jason Hennessey, CEO of Hennessey Digital. “Understanding where interviews are most challenging can help candidates better prepare and increase their chances of success.”

Hardest Job Interview States Based on Average Difficulty

Rank State Average Interview Difficulty (Out of 5) 1 New Mexico 3.35 2 North Dakota 3.14 3 Alaska 3.00 4 District of Columbia 2.95 5 California 2.92 6 South Dakota 2.88 7 New York 2.86 8 Montana 2.85 9 Idaho 2.83 10 West Virginia 2.80 10 Vermont 2.80

The digital company’s rankings, based on data from Glassdoor, found that you could face the toughest interviews if you’re looking for a job in New Mexico, which has an average difficulty score of 3.35 out of 5, according to those who have gone through the interview process there.

North Dakota won’t be much easier, with a 3.14 average difficulty score, followed by a chilly reception in Alaska with a 3.00 score. Washington, D.C. may not be the capital of difficult interviews, but it’s close with a 2.95 average score, while California might pose a challenge with an average score of 2.92 to round out the top five states.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Hoping for a job interview that isn’t as tough? The states that ranked at the bottom of Hennessey Digital’s list may be a good choice for you.

Easiest Job Interview States Based on Average Difficulty

Rank State Average Interview Difficulty (Out of 5) 50 South Carolina 2.42 49 Kentucky 2.43 49 Oklahoma 2.43 48 Georgia 2.50 47 Arkansas 2.51

Southern charm may be the best way to determine how inviting an interview may be, with the top five easiest states for interviews coming from this region. South Carolina leads the pack with an average interview difficulty of only 2.42 out of 5, according to Hennessey Digital’s review of Glassdoor rankings. That’s followed by Kentucky, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Arkansas, rounding out the list.

But it’s important to remember that regardless of where you are interviewing, you also need to stick to interviewing fundamentals like preparing answers for common questions or researching the company’s background before you go. As Hennessey notes, “Researching prospective employers and honing interview skills are crucial steps in today's competitive environment.”