The Best U.S. Cities for Ghosts to Live, Mapped

When you’re discussing where to live, there are many things you think about. You factor in the location, safety of the area, commute to work, proximity to everyday amenities, the weather, how good the schools are, and countless other items that help make the destination the perfect place to live your life… but what about your afterlife? After all, even ghosts deserve a place to call home!

Just as there are many factors that go into determining the best place to live, there are some very important factors to consider when determining the best city to enjoy your afterlife as a spirit.

How many cemeteries are in the area where you can spend your days roaming? Are there haunted attractions where you can catch up with fellow spirits to get into some ghoulish fun? Where will you find the most options for abandoned homes where you can get some peace and quiet after a day of ghostly responsibilities? These are the questions that will haunt you if you fail to factor them in when searching for the best city to spend your ghostly years.

Thankfully, casino.online thought to ask these questions so that you don’t have to worry about picking the wrong city to haunt in the afterlife! Examining data from Google Maps, TripAdvisor, the U.S. Census, and Google Trends, the study has established the best cities to live in as a ghost with five key factors taken into account:

Cemeteries per 100,000 residents Percentage of ghost and haunted tours Haunted house attractions per 100,000 residents Percentage of vacant housing units Search interest for ghosts per 100,000 residents

50 Best American Cities for Ghosts to Live

If you’re a ghost looking for a place to live, there is no better place to put down roots than Savannah, Georgia!

Savannah has been crowned the top ghost city in the U.S. by a landslide margin, ranking more than 12 points ahead of the second-best ghost city with a total score of 87.01. Helping the city land the top spot is the city’s 34.68 cemeteries per 100,000 residents, more than any other U.S. city! Savannah is also a hub for haunted houses and ghost tours, making it incredibly ghost friendly. And there are plenty of options on the ghostly real estate market with a 12% vacancy rate.

The South is home to the three best ghost cities in the U.S., with southern hospitality extending to more than just the living! Charleston, South Carolina is the second-best city for ghosts (73.09) with plenty of haunted tours with nearly one in three tours celebrating the city’s haunted history. Rounding out the Top 3 is a city known for celebrating the undead: New Orleans, Louisiana! It’s actually a bit of a surprise to see the Big Easy at No. 3 overall (62.71), but the city known just as much for its voodoo and ghosts as its jazz and cooking is perfect for the undead. In fact, 30% of all local tours are designed in the spirit of celebrating the city’s haunted past!

Interestingly, it seems football cities are perfect for ghosts, something sports fans are sure to appreciate. In addition to New Orleans, the Top 10 also includes several prominent NFL cities with Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Las Vegas, Nevada; Cincinnati, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Baltimore, Maryland all serving not only as host cities to some of the biggest NFL teams, but also ranking among the most ghost friendly cities in the U.S.

Wondering if your current city makes the cut? Here's the complete breakdown of the 50 best states for ghosts to live in: