Every State’s Favorite Love Song, Mapped (The Most Popular Might Surprise You)

Love is in the air—and the airwaves.

No matter what your relationship status is, there’s nothing like singing along to a great love song. Maybe your favorite is a classic like "At Last" by Etta James or a modern hit like "Yellow" by Coldplay. In any case, your most beloved love song is one you keep close to your heart.

States across the country also have their favorite love songs, picking tracks that embody what it means to feel that strong emotion. Some states clearly have too much love to pick just one, choosing multiple favorite love songs to play on repeat. Preply pulled data from Google Trends and found that these songs were the most popular across the United States. See the map breakdown below, followed by the top eight that claimed the most states.

America’s Favorite Love Song By State | Preply

1. “Kiss Me”

It’s been nearly 30 years since Sixpence None the Richer released “Kiss Me,” but that didn't stop multiple states from picking it as a favorite. The song was released in 1997 and has likely earned its longevity due to its use in ‘90s classics like Dawson's Creek and She's All That. It's a top pick in nine states, including Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, and Washington.

2. “Dreams”

Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" was written by band member Stevie Nicks in only 10 minutes and became a classic single from their 1977 album Rumours. It found new life in 2020, going viral on TikTok when an Idaho man recorded himself skateboarding and drinking juice while listening to the song. Despite that, Idaho didn't pick it as its favorite love song, but "Dreams" is still dreamy for seven states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and South Dakota.

3. “At Last”

The Etta James classic "At Last" is one of the older songs on the list. It was originally written in the 1940s, but James didn't record her own version until 1961. It's a favorite love song in six states: Alabama, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Oklahoma.

4. “Kiss”

“Kiss” is most popular in five states that chose the Prince classic as their favorite love song. The single, released in 1986 by Prince and the Revolution, eventually made its way to the top spot of the Billboard 100 chart. It also made it into the hearts of fans in five states, including Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

5. (Tied) “Everywhere”

Another Fleetwood Mac hit made the list of favorite love songs by state. The song "Everywhere" was written by band member Christine McVie and released in 1987, with McVie on vocals. It was chosen as a favorite by four states: Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, and Nevada.

5. (Tied) “Here Comes the Sun”

Written by George Harrison, “Here Comes the Song” was released by the Beatles on their Abbey Road album. The band never played the song live, with the first performance coming in 1971 by Harrison after the Beatles broke up. But it's still a favorite love song for four states: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wyoming.

6. (Tied) “Yellow”

A 21st century entry on the list of favorite songs is Coldplay's “Yellow.” It took lead singer Chris Martin only 10 minutes to write the song that eventually ended up on the band's debut album Parachutes in 2000. It's the favorite starry-eyed love song for three states: Alaska, Montana, and Vermont.

6. (Tied) “Perfect”

Ed Sheeran created another hit in the 21st century that was picked as a favorite for three states. The original single was released in 2017 and later a remix came out featuring Sheeran and Beyoncé. The single is still a perfect love song in Hawaii, Idaho, and Mississippi.

The Google Trends data couldn’t determine just one song for all of the states. This includes California, which picked six different love songs as its favorite, and Florida with three songs. In fact, nine states resulted in more than one song.