Every State’s Favorite Game Show, Mapped

Game shows can test your knowledge, give you family-friendly entertainment, and even make you feel better when you're sick. But which game show you choose to put on could depend on where you live.

The United States doesn’t play games when it comes to which show they prefer to watch—but not every state agrees on what show that is. Two shows stand out above the rest and tied for first place. What game show is the favorite in your state? BetMGM took a look at Google Trends over a five-year timeframe to determine the map and ranking.

Check out the data below.

The Most Popular Game Show in Every U.S. State | BetMGM

1. (Tie) Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

While Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? is no longer airing new episodes, the show testing contestants' basic knowledge against elementary school kids is still a hit across the U.S. The series, which was hosted by Jeff Foxworthy, is the favorite choice in nine states: California, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Florida, South Carolina, and Hawaii. The game show has been revived a few times over the years, most recently in 2019 on Nickelodeon with host John Cena.

1. (Tie) Family Feud

Unlike Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, Family Feud is still on the air. The first episode of the game show pitting families against each other premiered in 1976 with host Richard Dawson. Today, the show is hosted by Steve Harvey. It’s tied for the lead, a favorite in nine states: Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland.

2. Jeopardy!

The beloved game show is a favorite in eight states. Jeopardy! was created by Merv Griffin after his wife famously suggested the concept. The show was hosted by the late Alex Trebek before being taken over by Ken Jennings, who previously won 74 games in a row as a contestant. It’s most popular in Montana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania as well as the New England states of Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Maine.

3. Cash Cab

Cash Cab is no longer airing new episodes, but that hasn't changed the fact that it's still the favorite game show in six states. The competition series, which features contestants unexpectedly competing for cash after getting in a cab, is most popular in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wisconsin, New Jersey, and Alaska.

4. (Tie) Supermarket Sweep

Supermarket Sweep can be a nostalgic trip down the grocery store aisle or a more modern experience depending on which version you prefer. The show, which saw contestants running through a fake supermarket for money and prizes, was a ‘90s sensation before being revived in 2020 with host Leslie Jones. It's also the favorite game show of two states and one federal district: Illinois, Indiana, and the District of Columbia.

4. (Tie) That’s My Jam

That's My Jam is a more recent addition to the game show list, with Jimmy Fallon hosting celebrities who compete in a series of challenges against each other. The show is a favorite in three states: Wyoming, Nebraska, and Missouri.

4. (Tie) The Price Is Right

The Price Is Right was the perfect medicine when you were home sick from school, and it's still a favorite for game show lovers today. Host Drew Carey leads this fan-favorite in three states: South Dakota, Minnesota, and Ohio.

5. (Tie) Deal or No Deal

Hosted by Howie Mandel, Deal or No Deal featured contestants choosing locked cases to see how much money they could find and then deciding whether to walk away with what they had won or compete for more. Despite the fact that the show is no longer on the air, it's still a favorite in Nevada and West Virginia.

5. (Tie) Wheel of Fortune

Spin the wheel to solve the word puzzle and win prizes on Wheel of Fortune. The show, which is now hosted by Ryan Seacrest with Vanna White serving as the board master, is the first choice for game show fans in Iowa and Arkansas.

5. (Tie) Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Started in 1999, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? was first hosted by Regis Philbin. Since then, it's been led by a variety of hosts in syndication over the years as well as a version with celebrity contestants hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. It's also still a fan-favorite for game show watchers in New York and New Hampshire.

The Others

Four states chose a favorite game show that was different from any of the ones listed. So you may have to choose your own favorite show if you live in North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, or Delaware. Good luck, contestants.