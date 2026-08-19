Mapped: See Every State's Favorite Pasta Recipe

Pasta is the perfect pantry staple because it's so easy to make so many dishes from simple spaghetti or macaroni noodles.

But despite all the different options, there are always some recipes that rise to the top. Maybe it's a delicious sauce that makes a meal more hearty or a particular flavor that spices up a pasta dish. And of course, there's nothing quite like a good meat sauce or meatballs to elevate a comfort food dish.

Americans have plenty of options when it comes to which dish is best, with a variety of choices across states. Inspired Taste asked Americans which dishes they preferred, and found that some states picked popular pasta dishes while others may surprise you. Do you agree with your state's favorite pasta dish?

Every State's Favorite Pasta Recipe: Map | Inspired Taste Search Analysis

Alfredo (19)

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Alfredo dishes start with noodles, usually fettuccine, and then add a rich sauce made of butter and cream for a classic pasta recipe. Cooks can also add to the basic recipe with chicken, shrimp, or other mix-ins to give pasta lovers some variety.

That versatility might be why Alfredo turned out to be the favorite pasta recipe for the most states in the country, including Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, and Alaska.

Stuffed Shells (6)

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Stuffed shells start with cooking pasta shells, then filling them with your favorite flavors. Classic stuffed shells usually start with ricotta cheese and marinara sauce before chefs begin to add extra ingredients like spinach, ground beef, shredded chicken, or Italian sausage. Six states chose stuffed shells as their go-to pasta, including Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Pasta Salad (4)

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Sometimes a cold pasta dish is better than a warm one, especially for summer barbecues or as a side dish. That's when a good pasta salad is the best option for your table, particularly when it's made with a spiral pasta like rotini to get extra salad dressing and ingredients in each bite. Pasta salads are also a great base for any additions you want to make, like vegetables, meats like chicken, and different cheese options. It's also the favorite pasta dish of four states, all in the South: Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama, and South Carolina.

Pesto (3)

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Pesto is a sauce that can go with any pasta shape and tastes delicious. It's also an easy, fresh option to make at home if you have an herb garden, with a sauce that usually starts with a base of basil, pine nuts, and olive oil. It's a favorite option in the West, with California, Nevada, and New Mexico picking it as the best.

Penne Alla Vodka (3)

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Back in the East, penne alla vodka reigns supreme with New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut choosing the dish over all others. The dish starts with tubular penne noodles, then adds a rich sauce made of heavy cream, tomato paste, and, of course, vodka to finish off this traditional dish.

Baked Ziti (3)

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Another pasta dish that seems to have its popularity concentrated on the East Coast is baked ziti, with Delaware, Maryland, and North Carolina declaring it to be their favorite. Like penne alla vodka, the pasta shape is in the name for a reason. In this case, ziti pasta is the base for a dish that includes pasta sauce and cheese—typically mozzarella—on top, before being baked in a casserole-type dish to create an easy shareable pasta for the family.

Bolognese (3)

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While baked ziti can have meat in it as an option, it's required for a good bolognese sauce. The meat-based sauce is the perfect addition to different pasta types, especially spaghetti for those who prefer it over a classic spaghetti and meatballs. You'll find a good bolognese is favored by three states: Colorado in the West, and Rhode Island and Massachusetts in the East.

Best of the Rest

There are still plenty of pasta dishes that may not be as popular in states but still made a good showing in the survey by Inspired Taste.

Six states paired up to choose their favorite pasta dishes. In the Midwest, Wisconsin and Illinois picked lasagna as their favorite. In the South, classic spaghetti and meatballs were picked by Texas and Louisiana as the best. On the West Coast, Washington and Hawaii picked pasta carbonara with Parmesan and diced pieces of cured meat.

Three states decided to stand alone in their choices for best pasta dish. Georgia picked the classic macaroni and cheese as its favorite, while nearby Florida prefers chicken marsala pasta. And even though Vermont is far from shrimp in the Gulf of Mexico, it picked shrimp scampi pasta as superior.

More State-By-State Data: