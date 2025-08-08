Relocating to a new country sounds like a dream—new culture, new food, a fresh start. And while this is true for many people, for other expats, that dream comes with a surprise twist: the cost of living might hit harder than expected.

How Much Does It Really Cost to Live Abroad?

Certain countries are more expensive than others. | mrs/GettyImages

A new analysis by William Russell, an international insurance provider, dug deep and analyzed how much expats can expect to spend in different countries around the world. The report factored in the essential expenditures and the results show just how far your money can go—or how quickly it will disappear—depending on where you decide to move.

At the top of the affordability list is Mexico, where gym memberships average around $34 a month and utility bills are about $61. With an overall “Expat Expenditure Score” of just 0.67 out of 10, Mexico is easily the cheapest option for expats in 2025.

On the flip side is Switzerland, where a three-course meal for two costs $133, a gym membership averages $87, and a single movie ticket can set you back more than $24. The country scored 9.29 out of 10 for overall cost of living, making it the priciest destination in the ranking.

The data also revealed where locals spend the biggest chunk of their income on everyday essentials. Estonia topped that list, with residents putting nearly 15 percent of their monthly earnings toward living costs—mostly on utilities.

So if you’re planning a move abroad in 2025, here's where you’ll want to pack your wallet—and where you might get to leave it closed a little longer.

The 5 Most Expensive Countries for Expats in 2025

Here are the five most expensive countries for expats in 2025, ranked using an expat expenditure score out of 10:

Click to enlarge. | Courtesy of William Russell

Switzerland – 9.29 Iceland – 8.48 Norway – 7.72 Denmark – 7.28 Netherlands – 7.01

The 5 Least Expensive Countries for Expats in 2025

Here are the three least expensive countries for expats in 2025, ranked using an expat expenditure score out of 10:

Click to enlarge. | Courtesy of William Russell

Mexico – 0.67 Lithuania – 2.23 Poland – 2.23 (tied) South Korea – 2.28 Hungary – 2.55

Countries Spending the Highest Share of Income on Living Costs

Click to enlarge | Courtesy of William Russell

Estonia – 14.7 percent of income Greece – 13.9 percent Slovak Republic – 13.6 percent Czechia – 13.5 percent Latvia – 13.3 percent

