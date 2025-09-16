Map Shows America‘s Favorite Halloween Candies, According to DoorDash

The spookiest holiday of the year is fast approaching, which means it’s time to think about stocking up on candy so you’re ready for any trick-or-treaters who come to your door. Some prefer to do their Halloween candy shopping in person, while others opt to simply order their sweets online. Of all the candies out there, which ones do online shoppers from each state gravitate toward the most? DoorDash analyzed its customer base to find the answer.
The Top 10 DoorDash Candies in the U.S.
To do that, the online delivery service analyzed the most popular candies ordered from October 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024. DoorDash found that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were especially sought after, with states in the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Northeast ordering them the most. Believe it or not, the peanut butter snack didn’t always have the same moniker. They were initially called Penny Cups because they cost only a cent during the 1930s.
Next up are M&M’s. Although the snack wasn’t the most popular in any state, it still generated enough sales to come in second place overall. M&M’s have been around since the 1940s and got their title from the surnames of two candy makers, Forrest Mars and Bruce Murrie.
Rounding out the top three candies is Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar, which made its mark in South Carolina and North Carolina. If you’re into wine and chocolate pairings, experts recommend eating Hershey’s Kisses with Zinfandel (the Kisses are similar to a Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar, just in a different shape).
The Most-Ordered Candy in the U.S. Per State, Mapped
As you can see, there’s a decent mixture of fruity and chocolate favorites across the board. That said, the map shows that the central part of the U.S. is geared more toward non-chocolate candy, whereas states farther to the West and East preferred chocolate treats.
Here’s the complete list of every state’s favorite candy:
State
Most-Ordered Candy on DoorDash
Alabama
Sweet Smiles Candy
Alaska
Nerds
Arizona
Red Vines
Arkansas
Sweet Smiles Candy
California
Snickers
Colorado
Haribo
Connecticut
Sour Patch Kids
Delaware
Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups
Florida
Skittles
Georgia
Trolli
Hawaii
Cadbury
Idaho
Red Vines
Illinois
Twizzlers Twists
Indiana
Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups
Iowa
Laffy Taffy
Kansas
Sweet Smiles Candy
Kentucky
Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups
Louisiana
Sweet Smiles Candy
Maine
Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups
Maryland
Snickers
Massachusetts
Airheads
Michigan
Twizzlers Twists
Minnesota
Laffy Taffy
Mississippi
Sweet Smiles Candy
Missouri
Twizzlers Twists
Montana
Red Vines
Nebraska
Laffy Taffy
Nevada
Snickers
New Hampshire
Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups
New Jersey
Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups
New Mexico
Sweet Tarts
New York
Twizzlers Twists
North Carolina
Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups
North Dakota
Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups
Ohio
Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups
Oklahoma
Sweet Tarts
Oregon
Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups
Pennsylvania
Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups
Rhode Island
Trolli
South Carolina
Hershey‘s Milk Chocolate Bar
South Dakota
Sweet Tarts
Tennessee
Sweet Smiles Candy
Texas
Trolli
Utah
Sweet Tarts
Vermont
Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups
Virginia
Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups
Washington
Twix
West Virginia
Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups
Wisconsin
Twizzlers Twists
Wyoming
Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups
Check out how these findings from DoorDash stack up against Candy Store’s analysis from last year.
