Mental Floss

Map Shows America‘s Favorite Halloween Candies, According to DoorDash

We‘re spilling the sweet, sweet secrets on the most popular candies ordered across the U.S.
ByCaLea Johnson|
See how your candy preferences stack up.
See how your candy preferences stack up. | DoorDash

The spookiest holiday of the year is fast approaching, which means it’s time to think about stocking up on candy so you’re ready for any trick-or-treaters who come to your door. Some prefer to do their Halloween candy shopping in person, while others opt to simply order their sweets online. Of all the candies out there, which ones do online shoppers from each state gravitate toward the most? DoorDash analyzed its customer base to find the answer.

  1. The Top 10 DoorDash Candies in the U.S.
  2. The Most-Ordered Candy in the U.S. Per State, Mapped

The Top 10 DoorDash Candies in the U.S.

doodash candy map
Chocolate candies reign supreme. | DoorDash

To do that, the online delivery service analyzed the most popular candies ordered from October 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024. DoorDash found that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were especially sought after, with states in the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Northeast ordering them the most. Believe it or not, the peanut butter snack didn’t always have the same moniker. They were initially called Penny Cups because they cost only a cent during the 1930s. 

Next up are M&M’s. Although the snack wasn’t the most popular in any state, it still generated enough sales to come in second place overall. M&M’s have been around since the 1940s and got their title from the surnames of two candy makers, Forrest Mars and Bruce Murrie.

Rounding out the top three candies is Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar, which made its mark in South Carolina and North Carolina. If you’re into wine and chocolate pairings, experts recommend eating Hershey’s Kisses with Zinfandel (the Kisses are similar to a Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar, just in a different shape).

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

The Most-Ordered Candy in the U.S. Per State, Mapped

doordash map of candy
Which candy is most popular in your state? | DoorDash

As you can see, there’s a decent mixture of fruity and chocolate favorites across the board. That said, the map shows that the central part of the U.S. is geared more toward non-chocolate candy, whereas states farther to the West and East preferred chocolate treats.

Here’s the complete list of every state’s favorite candy:

State

Most-Ordered Candy on DoorDash

Alabama

Sweet Smiles Candy

Alaska

Nerds

Arizona

Red Vines

Arkansas

Sweet Smiles Candy

California

Snickers

Colorado

Haribo

Connecticut

Sour Patch Kids

Delaware

Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups

Florida

Skittles

Georgia

Trolli

Hawaii

Cadbury

Idaho

Red Vines

Illinois

Twizzlers Twists

Indiana

Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups

Iowa

Laffy Taffy

Kansas

Sweet Smiles Candy

Kentucky

Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups

Louisiana

Sweet Smiles Candy

Maine

Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups

Maryland

Snickers

Massachusetts

Airheads

Michigan

Twizzlers Twists

Minnesota

Laffy Taffy

Mississippi

Sweet Smiles Candy

Missouri

Twizzlers Twists

Montana

Red Vines

Nebraska

Laffy Taffy

Nevada

Snickers

New Hampshire

Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups

New Jersey

Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups

New Mexico

Sweet Tarts

New York

Twizzlers Twists

North Carolina

Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups

North Dakota

Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups

Ohio

Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups

Oklahoma

Sweet Tarts

Oregon

Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups

Pennsylvania

Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups

Rhode Island

Trolli

South Carolina

Hershey‘s Milk Chocolate Bar

South Dakota

Sweet Tarts

Tennessee

Sweet Smiles Candy

Texas

Trolli

Utah

Sweet Tarts

Vermont

Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups

Virginia

Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups

Washington

Twix

West Virginia

Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups

Wisconsin

Twizzlers Twists

Wyoming

Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups

Check out how these findings from DoorDash stack up against Candy Store’s analysis from last year. 

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/CANDY