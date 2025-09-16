Map Shows America‘s Favorite Halloween Candies, According to DoorDash

The spookiest holiday of the year is fast approaching, which means it’s time to think about stocking up on candy so you’re ready for any trick-or-treaters who come to your door. Some prefer to do their Halloween candy shopping in person, while others opt to simply order their sweets online. Of all the candies out there, which ones do online shoppers from each state gravitate toward the most? DoorDash analyzed its customer base to find the answer.

The Top 10 DoorDash Candies in the U.S.

Chocolate candies reign supreme. | DoorDash

To do that, the online delivery service analyzed the most popular candies ordered from October 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024. DoorDash found that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were especially sought after, with states in the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Northeast ordering them the most. Believe it or not, the peanut butter snack didn’t always have the same moniker. They were initially called Penny Cups because they cost only a cent during the 1930s.

Next up are M&M’s. Although the snack wasn’t the most popular in any state, it still generated enough sales to come in second place overall. M&M’s have been around since the 1940s and got their title from the surnames of two candy makers, Forrest Mars and Bruce Murrie.

Rounding out the top three candies is Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar, which made its mark in South Carolina and North Carolina. If you’re into wine and chocolate pairings, experts recommend eating Hershey’s Kisses with Zinfandel (the Kisses are similar to a Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar, just in a different shape).

The Most-Ordered Candy in the U.S. Per State, Mapped

Which candy is most popular in your state? | DoorDash

As you can see, there’s a decent mixture of fruity and chocolate favorites across the board. That said, the map shows that the central part of the U.S. is geared more toward non-chocolate candy, whereas states farther to the West and East preferred chocolate treats.

Here’s the complete list of every state’s favorite candy:

State Most-Ordered Candy on DoorDash Alabama Sweet Smiles Candy Alaska Nerds Arizona Red Vines Arkansas Sweet Smiles Candy California Snickers Colorado Haribo Connecticut Sour Patch Kids Delaware Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups Florida Skittles Georgia Trolli Hawaii Cadbury Idaho Red Vines Illinois Twizzlers Twists Indiana Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups Iowa Laffy Taffy Kansas Sweet Smiles Candy Kentucky Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups Louisiana Sweet Smiles Candy Maine Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups Maryland Snickers Massachusetts Airheads Michigan Twizzlers Twists Minnesota Laffy Taffy Mississippi Sweet Smiles Candy Missouri Twizzlers Twists Montana Red Vines Nebraska Laffy Taffy Nevada Snickers New Hampshire Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups New Jersey Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups New Mexico Sweet Tarts New York Twizzlers Twists North Carolina Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups North Dakota Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups Ohio Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups Oklahoma Sweet Tarts Oregon Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups Pennsylvania Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups Rhode Island Trolli South Carolina Hershey‘s Milk Chocolate Bar South Dakota Sweet Tarts Tennessee Sweet Smiles Candy Texas Trolli Utah Sweet Tarts Vermont Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups Virginia Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups Washington Twix West Virginia Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups Wisconsin Twizzlers Twists Wyoming Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups

Check out how these findings from DoorDash stack up against Candy Store’s analysis from last year.