Mapped: The Most Stressful States for Pet Parents on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving can be a wonderful holiday, sharing delicious food with family and friends and reflecting on things we’re grateful for. But it can also be one of the most stressful, especially if you’re traveling a long distance to make it to your family’s feast. Add in the worries over taking care of your pet during this time, and it can feel completely overwhelming.

TrustedHousesitters, a company with a large database of sitters for your home and pets, created a Thanksgiving Travel Stress Index to see which states have pet parents the most stressed.

The map below shows each state, with the least stressful areas shown in light green and the most stressful areas in darker shades of green. They measured stressors such as separation anxiety, guilt, flight delays, and crowds to determine their stress index, and the top five most stressful states may surprise you.

Thanksgiving Travel Stress Index Map | TrustedHousesitters

Franconia Notch State Park, New Hampshire. | Cappi Thompson/Moment/Getty Images

New Hampshire came in as the most stressful state to travel in for Thanksgiving for pet parents. 89% of people in New Hampshire said that separation anxiety was the biggest worry when it came to traveling for Thanksgiving, and 91% said that they felt guilty for leaving their pets behind. That’s a lot of guilt for our fur babies! But even for the 85.6% of people who will only travel with their pets, the crowded streets and airports make for an exhausting journey.

Johnstown, Pennsylvania | WilliamSherman/E+/Getty Images

Pennsylvania is second on the list, mainly due to flight delays. Travel plans getting ruined due to flights being cancelled or delayed can make pet parents who were already worried about their fluffy friends feel especially frantic. Last year, Pennsylvania had 3,326 delayed flights, and with the government shutdown this year, pet parents might need to prepare for the worst if traveling in or out of this state.

Main Street in Deadwood, South Dakota. | Carolyn Hebbard/Moment/Getty Images

South Dakota ranked third in overall travel stressors, but came second to New Hampshire in separation anxiety and guilt. 80% of South Dakotans said that they felt like a bad pet owner for leaving their pets during the holiday. 77% worried how their pets would handle the separation, and said that was a key factor in making travel decisions.

Jackson, Mississippi cityscape at night. | Jeremy Woodhouse / DigitalVision Collection / Getty Images

Mississippi is number four on the list due to Thanksgiving crowds. The stress comes from approximately 84% of people driving to reach their holiday destinations. This makes Mississippi the top state for Thanksgiving crowds on the road. And when you’re stuck in traffic for long periods, both you and your pets can go stir-crazy. Maybe the guilt of leaving your pets at home is lessened when you think about the stress of driving with them on these overcrowded roads?

IRONMAN 70.3 Maine | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

Maine ranked third in separation anxiety and fourth in guilt stressors, but landed in the fifth spot overall on the Thanksgiving Travel Stress Index. 66% of Maine pet parents were stressed about the separation anxiety their pets would face, and 64% felt guilty that they could not travel with their pets. It can be so difficult, torn between family expectations and the love of your furry family members!

While these states ranked as the most stressful, Alaska, Hawaii, New York, Montana, and Minnesota were the top states with the least worry over pets and travel. If you’re interested in reading more of the report, check out The TrustedHousesitters Thanksgiving Travel Stress Index.