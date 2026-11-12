The Most Valuable Company in Every State, Mapped

Corporations can benefit the states where they're headquartered, including through job prospects, tax dollars, and other impacts on a state's economy. But which companies do this best?

Taking a look at the market cap, or the market value of a company's outstanding shares, can give residents a good idea of which companies are the most valuable in their states. Big-name companies may dominate a particular state's economy, while popular industries take the lead in others.

So what companies dominate where you live? Check out which industries have taken over the map—or find the single company dominating your home state—based on October 2026 data from Stock Analysis.

A look at the highest-valued company headquartered in every U.S. state. | Visual Capitalist

Tech Takes the Top Spots

Four of the top five companies that have the highest market cap by state are in the technology space.

Nvidia led the way with a market cap of $5.7 trillion in October 2026, making it the biggest market cap of any company and the most valuable company in California, according to Visual Capitalist. But there are several tech companies with similar market caps based in California, such as Apple and Google, so stock price changes could affect Nvidia's lead in the state.

Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California—home to the most valuable company in both the state and the nation. | Benjamin Fanjoy/GettyImages

Microsoft came in second place among the most valuable companies by state, leading all companies in Washington. The software company has an October market cap of $3.9 trillion. But like California, the state has several tech companies like Amazon that would dominate in other states but are beaten out when faced with tough competition.

In third place was SpaceX, pushing Texas into the top five states with the biggest market caps. The tech company is worth $2.3 trillion.

Finance Companies Make the Cut

Finance is also a big industry for states with high-value companies headquartered within their borders.

It may not be surprising to see New York make it to the top 10 states, with the biggest company having the biggest market cap with a finance company. New York City is known as a financial capital of the world with several major banks and financial firms based there. JPMorgan Chase beats all of them with a market cap of $876 billion in October 2026.

What may be surprising is that New York ends up seventh of the list of the most valuable companies by state with Nebraska ranking in fifth place with another financial company. Warren Buffett, nicknamed the Oracle of Omaha, still has his company Berkshire Hathaway headquartered in Nebraska. The company was valued at $1.1 trillion in October 2026, putting it two spots above New York.

Consumer Names Score Big

Coca-Cola company's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. | Joe Raedle/GettyImages

Some states may be best known for the consumer companies that call them home and boost their rankings with big market caps.

Arkansas, for example, made the top 10 states with the most valuable companies because it's home to Walmart, which has an $858 billion market cap. The top 15 also included Georgia, with its deep connection to Coca-Cola, and Ohio, home to consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble. Connecticut barely missed the cut, coming in 16th thanks to Philip Morris International and its $300 billion market cap.

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