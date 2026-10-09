The Best Employer in Every State, Mapped

There are some great companies across the country, but what about in your particular state?

It may be surprising that top employers vary from state to state, but several big names can still give you good work environments depending on where you live.

Forbes conducted a survey to find out the best employer in each state using feedback from almost 250,000 employees. Based on that data, here are the best companies to work for across the nation, factoring in pay, benefits, career growth, flexibility, and management.

Map: Best Places to Work by State | Visual Capitalist

Microsoft

Tech giant Microsoft has offices throughout the country, which may be why so many states picked it as the best company to work for. Those nine states include Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Virginia. Surprisingly, Washington didn't make the cut even though Microsoft's global headquarters are in Redmond, Washington.

Google

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Another tech company also made an impression on workers, with seven states choosing Google as the best employer, including the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Washington. Yes, the home of Microsoft actually prefers Google as an employer. But like Microsoft, Google also has to deal with the fact that its home state didn't pick it as the best employer there.

Other Tech Favorites Across the Country

In addition to Microsoft and Google, three states also chose tech companies as their favorites to work for. Arizona workers prefer Apple over other employers, while Oklahoma chose IBM. Connecticut chose ASML Holding, which is part of the semiconductor sector.

The Industrial Sector Takes Off

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Several states like working in the industrial sector, particularly when it comes to what's up in the air. Both Michigan and Utah chose Delta Air Lines as the best company, while Hawaii prefers United Airlines.

Manufacturer Honeywell Technologies is the top place for South Carolina workers to work, while Toyota North America is the best for Kentucky workers.

While you may not have heard of Fabick Cat, the authorized Cat dealer meets the Forbes survey criteria for having at least 500 workers and being a good place to work.

Aerospace and defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin is favored in Louisiana and Pennsylvania. And while it's technically considered a government-aligned organization, NASA also works in aerospace and is the best workplace in Alabama.

Consumer Goods Continue to Shine

Eight states prefer consumer goods companies over all others.

Food is high on the list, starting with grocery chains that are good for employees. Delaware prefers Mountaire, New Hampshire favors Demoulas Super Markets, and Idaho workers enjoy WinCo Foods. Iowa residents like working at Hormel Foods. And California, where Google is headquartered, actually prefers working at Trader Joe's over any other company.

In West Virginia, Sheetz is the best place for residents to get gas, food, and a good job. Wisconsin workers like Kimberly-Clark for consumer goods and careers. New Mexico workers like shopping and working for Home Depot more than any other company.

Financial Firms Find Fans

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Banks and financial institutions have cashed in with workers in several states.

In Florida, workers rank Charles Schwab over any other company, while Rhode Island favors Fidelity Investments. Banks like First Interstate Bank are popular in Montana, JPMorgan Chase is the best place to work in Nevada, and Vermont workers prefer M&T Bank.

Forbes also categorizes Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield as a financial company and the best employer in Arkansas. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is also a favorite in its home state.

High Marks for Healthcare

Workers in six states prefer healthcare companies over all other employers.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center is the best option for that state; Alaska prefers Providence St. Joseph Health, Nebraska likes Bryan Health, and North Dakota picked Essentia Health.

IDEXX Laboratories is a favorite of Maine workers who work on healthcare for furry, four-legged friends. In Kansas, drug manufacturer Pfizer is the best employer.

Public Service Serves Up Great Jobs

Two states chose government agencies as their favorite places to work.

The State of Wyoming is the best place for residents to help out the state and have a good job. And in South Dakota, workers enjoy being part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

More State-By-State Data: