The U.S. States With the Worst Gambling Problems, Mapped

Gambling has become more prevalent in everyday life with the surge in online gambling and sports betting. In fact, 22% of adults said they had personally bet money on sporting events over the past year in a survey done by the Pew Research Center in 2025. That includes betting in a casino, through online booking apps, and even betting money with family and friends.

That leads to plenty of revenue for the gambling industry, with commercial gambling revenue coming in at a reported $78.7 billion in 2025, which was almost a 10% increase from a year earlier.

But that amount of money spent on gambling does come at a price. A study by U.S. News of Americans who had placed a sports bet in the previous six months found that one in four sports bettors said they were unable to pay a bill because of money they lost to gambling. About 9% of respondents admitted they had sought treatment for a gambling addiction.

It can be big business for companies that make money off of gambling, but it could also be a big bust for gamblers, especially for those who live or visit the most gambling-addicted states. And no, you probably won't be surprised by the top state when it comes to gambling addiction.

The Gambling State Leads the List

Rank State Gambling-Friendliness Rank Gambling Problem & Treatment Rank 1 Nevada 1 4 2 South Dakota 2 13 3 Montana 5 7 4 Mississippi 11 1 5 Louisiana 4 25

Nevada leads the list for the most gambling-addicted state, according to a survey by WalletHub, which probably isn't a surprise considering the state is the first place many think of when it comes to gambling. Las Vegas is the gambling capital of America, with casinos in Reno and throughout the state. On the other hand, it has one of the highest rates of gambling disorders in the country, with 2.7% of Nevadans dealing with gambling issues. The state also has the most Gamblers Anonymous meetings per capita.

South Dakota comes in second place, with the state's high number of casinos and gaming machines per capita. The state also has the 11th highest number of lottery sales per resident, which is also factored into WalletHub's findings. Montana, which came in third place, also has a high number of casinos and gaming machines per capita. But the state doesn't require businesses to train employees how to spot gambling issues and doesn't have many gambling counselors in the state, which could exacerbate the problem.

WalletHub

Some States Keep Money in Their Pockets

Rank State Gambling-Friendliness Rank Gambling Problem & Treatment Rank 50 Utah 49 20 49 Vermont 47 24 48 Alaska 48 11 47 Kansas 44 35 46 Hawaii 50 3

So what keeps states from having significant issues with gambling addiction? One factor may be a lack of gambling.

Utah, for example, shares a border with Nevada, but the two states share very different views of gambling. The state has some of the most restrictive gambling laws in the country for really any form of gambling. Even online sports betting isn't legal in the state.

Some states in the top five least gambling-addicted states do allow sports betting apps, but have restrictions on casinos and other types of gambling. But other states are more restrictive than that. Hawaii, which is the fourth-least gambling addicted state, has no casinos, does not allow online sports betting, and doesn't even have a state lottery.

Gambling's Impact On States

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Regardless of whether you live in a state with deep gambling addiction or very little addiction, issues related to it can negatively impact your state. The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health estimates that around 50% of people with a gambling disorder will commit crimes during their lifetime, while a University of Oregon study found an increase in intimate partner violence after the unexpected loss of a local football team.

There are resources for gambling addicts, such as the National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-MY-RESET). You can also look into state-level resources if you need help with a gambling addiction, or find other local ways to get help.

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