The 15 States Where People Are Most Likely to Fall for Romance Scams

The weather is getting chillier, so you might feel inclined to pull up your dating apps and get to cuffing. But, be warned! While dating app use spikes when the temperatures drop, so do dating-related scams.
According to new research from BrokerChooser, nearly 59,000 Americans fell for romance scams in 2024, collectively losing an eye-watering $697.3 million to fake lovers, digital Casanovas, and people who “promise they’ll FaceTime soon” (they won’t). So, where are Americans getting duped the most? And who’s most at risk of turning a Hinge match into a financial nightmare? Let’s get into it.
The Top 15 States Getting Catfished the Most
According to the latest data from BrokerChooser (covering the first half of 2024 and 2025), these states see the highest number of romance scam reports per million people:
Rank
State
Reports per million pop. (2025)
Change in reports per million vs. 2024
Total loss to romance scams (2025)
% Change in total loss vs. 2024
Average loss (2025)
Yearly catfishing-related searches per 100K
1
Arizona
159
+26
$33,568,034
15.64%
$28,963
1,186
2
Alaska
121
+7
$1,542,693
9.31%
$17,334
914
3
Wyoming
100
+10
$746,041
-45.89%
$12,863
786
4
Nevada
96
-21
$8,327,306
-1.16%
$27,665
1,221
5
Virginia
84
+17
$17,420,026
3.65%
$23,863
1,226
6
Montana
82
+15
$2,380,104
139.11%
$26,155
757
7
Utah
80
-1
$6,367,147
9.24%
$23,758
1,153
8=
Florida
78
+2
$44,242,141
-3.18%
$25,707
1,304
8=
South Carolina
78
+13
$8,097,127
2.23%
$19,846
1,106
10
North Dakota
77
+23
$1,561,149
5.23%
$26,019
1,016
11=
West Virginia
76
+8
$3,665,048
50.89%
$26,949
952
11=
Oregon
76
-19
$13,039,350
60.05%
$40,495
1,133
13=
Hawaii
75
+16
$3,208,751
83.48%
$29,438
949
13=
Minnesota
75
+10
$11,422,398
14.92%
$26,750
1,028
13=
Washington
75
+5
$13,258,898
-24.20%
$22,979
1,382
Arizona once again wears the crown as America’s catfishing capital. Reports jumped to 159 per million residents, and losses soared to $33.5 million, which is a 15% leap from last year. Arizonans also search for catfishing-related terms more than 1,100 times per 100K people, so clearly, folks are suspicious… just not suspicious enough, it seems!
Alaska comes in second with 121 reports per million and average losses of over $17,000 per victim. And Wyoming slides into third with 100 reports per million, even as total losses dropped almost 46% year over year.
Who’s Losing the Most Money?
Surprisingly, it’s not just naïve twenty-somethings trusting anyone they meet online. Boomers take the biggest financial hit by far.
Rank
Age Group
Reports per million pop. (2025)
% reporting money loss
Total loss (2025)
Median loss (2025)
1
70-79
68
68.00%
$84,454,544
$10,000
2
60-69
66
65.20%
$90,016,711
$6,000
3
20-29
60
50.10%
$9,689,907
$500
4
30-39
59
51.50%
$28,147,115
$1,299
5
50-59
58
56.20%
$57,816,947
$5,000
6
40-49
56
54.20%
$38,176,199
$4,000
7
80 and over
31
61.80%
$16,863,155
$12,000
8
19 and under
13
50.80%
$2,034,472
$200
Americans aged 60–79 account for over $174 million in losses, or 53% of all romance scam losses.
Folks 70–79 lose a median of $10,000 per scam. But twenty-somethings rank high in reports, too, which is proof that romance fraud doesn’t discriminate by decade.
Staying Safe Out There
Experts say four flashing neon warning signs show up in most romance scams:
- They avoid video and phone calls.
- They claim to be far away or “unable to meet.”
- Money comes up in conversation far too unnaturally, far too soon. (Bonus points if they tell you to wire it to them or send it in the form of gift cards!)
- They love-bomb like it’s their full-time job (because it literally is).
So, while you should keep your heart open, please be sure to keep your bank account locked away!