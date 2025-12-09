Mental Floss

The 15 States Where People Are Most Likely to Fall for Romance Scams

These states are, unfortunately, getting catfished more than others.
BySam Hindman|
A broken heart on a piece of paper
A broken heart on a piece of paper | Francesco Carta fotografo/Getty Images

The weather is getting chillier, so you might feel inclined to pull up your dating apps and get to cuffing. But, be warned! While dating app use spikes when the temperatures drop, so do dating-related scams.

According to new research from BrokerChooser, nearly 59,000 Americans fell for romance scams in 2024, collectively losing an eye-watering $697.3 million to fake lovers, digital Casanovas, and people who “promise they’ll FaceTime soon” (they won’t). So, where are Americans getting duped the most? And who’s most at risk of turning a Hinge match into a financial nightmare? Let’s get into it.

The Top 15 States Getting Catfished the Most

According to the latest data from BrokerChooser (covering the first half of 2024 and 2025), these states see the highest number of romance scam reports per million people:

Rank

State

Reports per million pop. (2025)

Change in reports per million vs. 2024

Total loss to romance scams (2025)

% Change in total loss vs. 2024

Average loss (2025)

Yearly catfishing-related searches per 100K

1

Arizona

159

+26

$33,568,034

15.64%

$28,963

1,186

2

Alaska

121

+7

$1,542,693

9.31%

$17,334

914

3

Wyoming

100

+10

$746,041

-45.89%

$12,863

786

4

Nevada

96

-21

$8,327,306

-1.16%

$27,665

1,221

5

Virginia

84

+17

$17,420,026

3.65%

$23,863

1,226

6

Montana

82

+15

$2,380,104

139.11%

$26,155

757

7

Utah

80

-1

$6,367,147

9.24%

$23,758

1,153

8=

Florida

78

+2

$44,242,141

-3.18%

$25,707

1,304

8=

South Carolina

78

+13

$8,097,127

2.23%

$19,846

1,106

10

North Dakota

77

+23

$1,561,149

5.23%

$26,019

1,016

11=

West Virginia

76

+8

$3,665,048

50.89%

$26,949

952

11=

Oregon

76

-19

$13,039,350

60.05%

$40,495

1,133

13=

Hawaii

75

+16

$3,208,751

83.48%

$29,438

949

13=

Minnesota

75

+10

$11,422,398

14.92%

$26,750

1,028

13=

Washington

75

+5

$13,258,898

-24.20%

$22,979

1,382

Arizona once again wears the crown as America’s catfishing capital. Reports jumped to 159 per million residents, and losses soared to $33.5 million, which is a 15% leap from last year. Arizonans also search for catfishing-related terms more than 1,100 times per 100K people, so clearly, folks are suspicious… just not suspicious enough, it seems!

Alaska comes in second with 121 reports per million and average losses of over $17,000 per victim. And Wyoming slides into third with 100 reports per million, even as total losses dropped almost 46% year over year.

Who’s Losing the Most Money?

Surprisingly, it’s not just naïve twenty-somethings trusting anyone they meet online. Boomers take the biggest financial hit by far.

Rank

Age Group

Reports per million pop. (2025)

% reporting money loss

Total loss (2025)

Median loss (2025)

1

70-79

68

68.00%

$84,454,544

$10,000

2

60-69

66

65.20%

$90,016,711

$6,000

3

20-29

60

50.10%

$9,689,907

$500

4

30-39

59

51.50%

$28,147,115

$1,299

5

50-59

58

56.20%

$57,816,947

$5,000

6

40-49

56

54.20%

$38,176,199

$4,000

7

80 and over

31

61.80%

$16,863,155

$12,000

8

19 and under

13

50.80%

$2,034,472

$200

Americans aged 60–79 account for over $174 million in losses, or 53% of all romance scam losses.
Folks 70–79 lose a median of $10,000 per scam. But twenty-somethings rank high in reports, too, which is proof that romance fraud doesn’t discriminate by decade.

Staying Safe Out There

Experts say four flashing neon warning signs show up in most romance scams:

  • They avoid video and phone calls.
  • They claim to be far away or “unable to meet.”
  • Money comes up in conversation far too unnaturally, far too soon. (Bonus points if they tell you to wire it to them or send it in the form of gift cards!)
  • They love-bomb like it’s their full-time job (because it literally is).

So, while you should keep your heart open, please be sure to keep your bank account locked away!

You May Also Like:

Home/GEOGRAPHY