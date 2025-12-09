The 15 States Where People Are Most Likely to Fall for Romance Scams

The weather is getting chillier, so you might feel inclined to pull up your dating apps and get to cuffing. But, be warned! While dating app use spikes when the temperatures drop, so do dating-related scams.

According to new research from BrokerChooser, nearly 59,000 Americans fell for romance scams in 2024, collectively losing an eye-watering $697.3 million to fake lovers, digital Casanovas, and people who “promise they’ll FaceTime soon” (they won’t). So, where are Americans getting duped the most? And who’s most at risk of turning a Hinge match into a financial nightmare? Let’s get into it.

The Top 15 States Getting Catfished the Most

According to the latest data from BrokerChooser (covering the first half of 2024 and 2025), these states see the highest number of romance scam reports per million people:

Rank State Reports per million pop. (2025) Change in reports per million vs. 2024 Total loss to romance scams (2025) % Change in total loss vs. 2024 Average loss (2025) Yearly catfishing-related searches per 100K 1 Arizona 159 +26 $33,568,034 15.64% $28,963 1,186 2 Alaska 121 +7 $1,542,693 9.31% $17,334 914 3 Wyoming 100 +10 $746,041 -45.89% $12,863 786 4 Nevada 96 -21 $8,327,306 -1.16% $27,665 1,221 5 Virginia 84 +17 $17,420,026 3.65% $23,863 1,226 6 Montana 82 +15 $2,380,104 139.11% $26,155 757 7 Utah 80 -1 $6,367,147 9.24% $23,758 1,153 8= Florida 78 +2 $44,242,141 -3.18% $25,707 1,304 8= South Carolina 78 +13 $8,097,127 2.23% $19,846 1,106 10 North Dakota 77 +23 $1,561,149 5.23% $26,019 1,016 11= West Virginia 76 +8 $3,665,048 50.89% $26,949 952 11= Oregon 76 -19 $13,039,350 60.05% $40,495 1,133 13= Hawaii 75 +16 $3,208,751 83.48% $29,438 949 13= Minnesota 75 +10 $11,422,398 14.92% $26,750 1,028 13= Washington 75 +5 $13,258,898 -24.20% $22,979 1,382

Arizona once again wears the crown as America’s catfishing capital. Reports jumped to 159 per million residents, and losses soared to $33.5 million, which is a 15% leap from last year. Arizonans also search for catfishing-related terms more than 1,100 times per 100K people, so clearly, folks are suspicious… just not suspicious enough, it seems!

Alaska comes in second with 121 reports per million and average losses of over $17,000 per victim. And Wyoming slides into third with 100 reports per million, even as total losses dropped almost 46% year over year.

Who’s Losing the Most Money?

Surprisingly, it’s not just naïve twenty-somethings trusting anyone they meet online. Boomers take the biggest financial hit by far.

Rank Age Group Reports per million pop. (2025) % reporting money loss Total loss (2025)

Median loss (2025) 1 70-79 68 68.00% $84,454,544 $10,000 2 60-69 66 65.20% $90,016,711 $6,000 3 20-29 60 50.10% $9,689,907 $500 4 30-39 59 51.50% $28,147,115 $1,299 5 50-59 58 56.20% $57,816,947 $5,000 6 40-49 56 54.20% $38,176,199 $4,000 7 80 and over 31 61.80% $16,863,155 $12,000 8 19 and under 13 50.80% $2,034,472 $200

Americans aged 60–79 account for over $174 million in losses, or 53% of all romance scam losses.

Folks 70–79 lose a median of $10,000 per scam. But twenty-somethings rank high in reports, too, which is proof that romance fraud doesn’t discriminate by decade.

Staying Safe Out There

Experts say four flashing neon warning signs show up in most romance scams:

They avoid video and phone calls.

They claim to be far away or “unable to meet.”

Money comes up in conversation far too unnaturally, far too soon. (Bonus points if they tell you to wire it to them or send it in the form of gift cards!)

They love-bomb like it’s their full-time job (because it literally is).

So, while you should keep your heart open, please be sure to keep your bank account locked away!

