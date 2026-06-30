The Best and Worst Places in the U.S. For July 4 Celebrations, Ranked

July 4 marks the day that Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence in 1776. In a letter to his wife Abigail, sent on July 3 of that year, Founding Father John Adams aptly predicted how the moment would be commemorated for centuries to come.

“I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival…It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more,” he wrote. “You will think me transported with Enthusiasm, but I am not. I am well aware of the Toil and Blood and Treasure, that it will cost Us to maintain this Declaration, and support and defend these States.”

Adams was writing about July 2, which he believed would be the official Independence Day because it was the date the Second Continental Congress voted to cut ties with Great Britain, thereby declaring America’s independence. Ultimately, July 4—the day the Declaration was adopted—was chosen as America’s official birthday. Still, his words certainly accurately describe how July 4 is celebrated today, right down to the “illuminations”—the word used to describe fireworks at the time.

July 4 is certainly a big deal across America, and it comes with a price tag to match. According to the National Retail Federation, U.S. households are estimated to spend $9.4 billion on Fourth of July food alone in 2026.

There are many ways to celebrate this holiday, but Fourth of July in a big city has its own unique draw. So what city does this holiday the best? A 2026 study from WalletHub ranked 100 cities in the United States in terms of the quality of their Fourth of July celebrations, based on factors like affordability, accessibility, safety, and the quality of their festivities.

The Best and Worst Cities in the U.S. For Fourth of July Celebrations

Fireworks display above NYC skyline | rblfmr / Shutterstock

Overall Rank City Total Score Fourth of July Celebrations Rank Affordability Rank Attractions & Activities Rank Safety & Accessibility Rank Fourth of July Weather Rank 1 Las Vegas, NV 74.80 2 1 6 24 30 2 New York, NY 66.20 7 99 2 4 30 3 Orlando, FL 63.25 1 45 24 40 79 4 Los Angeles, CA 63.06 8 58 35 61 11 5 Minneapolis, MN 62.40 31 33 15 14 39 96 Baton Rouge, LA 39.44 87 14 60 97 94 97 Hialeah, Florida 38 38 98 86 10 89 98 Newark, NJ 38.88 100 94 66 2 52 99 Laredo, TX 38.27 77 88 98 34 64 100 Garland, TX 35.28 64 89 97 32 97

According to the study, the top three cities in the U.S. for July 4 celebrations are Las Vegas, Nevada; New York, NY; and Orlando, FL.

Las Vegas took the top spot thanks to its sheer quantity of attractions, ranking first due to its entertainment and recreational offerings. The city also ranked highly for affordable restaurants. Additionally, it scored low on the list for fatal crashes due to intoxicated driving, making it one of the safer cities to celebrate Independence Day.

New York came in second place, taking the top spot for affordable restaurants and also gaining points for its entertainment offerings, including its famous Macy's fireworks show. The city also scored points for its walkability and the accessibility of its public transit system.

Finally, Orlando came in third. This Floridian city might be one of the most convenient places to throw a July 4 party, as it came in first in terms of party supply stores per capita—meaning a tiki torch and some sparklers will never be too far away.

Florida’s state laws also allow for a variety of legal fireworks shows, making this a particularly exhilarating place to witness some of the “illuminations” Adams spoke of. Finally, Orlando residents seem to get particularly excited about July 4, with the state coming in with more Google searches related to July 4 than most other states.

More July 4 Facts and Statistics

Person holding sparkler in front of American flag | MargJohnsonVA / Shutterstock

The truth is that any state (or backyard!) can be a great place to celebrate the occasion, if you’re with the right people and in a safe place.

Affordability concerns are a reality for the majority of Americans in 2026, though, with 57% of Americans planning to spend less than they did in 2025, per WalletHub’s analysis.

Americans are also feeling less patriotic than they were last year, with 58% of people saying they were proud to be Americans in the 2026 analysis, as opposed to 70% in 2003. 71% of adults also said they felt the country was heading in the wrong direction.

That hasn’t stopped Americans from planning to hit the road in 2026, with 74.2 million people planning to travel over 50 miles from home on the weekend of July 4. According to the study, around 150 million hot dogs are consumed each Independence Day, and over $4 billion is spent on alcoholic drinks.

July 4 can also pose some dangers, so it’s important to exercise caution on this day. DUIs and firework-related injuries are common, but wearing a seat belt, not driving while intoxicated, and carefully following firework rules and regulations can help keep this holiday as joyful as John Adams originally envisioned—even if he was wrong about its date.