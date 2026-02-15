Looking for Love in 2026? These Are the Best and Worst States for Singles

Are you looking for love in all the wrong places? Before you pack up your life and move across the country to find that special someone, there are a few statistics to consider.

True, statistics do not guarantee you a soulmate, but they do help you decide where your chances of dating and finding love are more promising on paper. Certain states offer larger dating pools, more social venues, and economic advantages for singles. Others face greater challenges based on the same metrics.

Practical criteria, like online dating activity, safety, and affordability, are just as significant as romantic notions, like love at first sight and serendipity. Sometimes, feasibility takes precedence over fairytales, but there are a few states where you don’t have to compromise.

Let's dive into WalletHub’s data to discover which states are best and worst for singles in 2026.

STATES WHERE SINGLES ARE THRIVING

State Rank Dating Opportunity Dating Economics Romance and Fun Florida 1 3 38 2 New York 2 2 49 1 Texas 3 6 18 4

Landing at the top of the list, Florida is for the romantics and the pragmatics. The state scores especially well in dating opportunities, thanks to a high percentage of single adults and an even gender balance. It stands out in the romance and fun category, due to an abundance of entertainment options and a high number of social venues per capita. Clearly, there are places to be and people to see in The Sunshine State.

Next up is New York, which shines in the romance and fun category. A variety of restaurants, attractions, and nightlife options means first dates in New York rarely involve awkward drive-thru orders. The state also benefits from a substantial single population and vibrant online dating activity. Embracing a New York state of mind could be the secret to finding love after all.

In third place, Texas combines solid dating opportunities with relatively favorable economic conditions. The data factors in average prices for common date activities and housing affordability for singles, areas where Texas proves its (Fort) worth. A thriving singles scene and affordable living? Apparently, everything really is bigger in Texas, including your chances of finding love.

Wrapping up the leaderboard is Illinois, which achieves balanced scores across opportunities, fun, and economics, proving that steady performance across all three categories can be just as influential, if not more promising, than dominating one. California, by contrast, boasts the highest potential for finding a partner but ranks last economically.

STATES WHERE SINGLES ARE SURVIVING

State Rank Dating Opportunity Dating Economics Romance and Fun Wyoming 48 47 27 48 Arkansas 49 45 46 46 West Virgina 50 48 35 45

When the number of single adults, entertainment options, and online dating activity all start trending downwards, prepare for heartbreak.

West Virginia finds itself at the very bottom of the list, struggling across multiple categories, especially dating opportunities and dating economics. A smaller singles population combined with tighter financial conditions makes it statistically more difficult to find (and fund) a relationship in wild, wonderful West Virginia.

Right above The Mountain State is Arkansas, which ranks low in romance, fun, and overall opportunity. With limited social settings and a small circle of eligible singles, finding someone can feel more strategic than spontaneous.

Wyoming and North Dakota also land near the bottom. With smaller populations and fewer entertainment options factored into the scoring, singles in these states face stiffer odds simply because the numbers aren't on their side.

LOVE ON THE MAP

WalletHub

While statistics aren't everything, living in an affordable place with a large number of singles and a lively evening scene certainly doesn't hurt your chances of finding love. Romance can’t be plotted on a map, but the factors that influence it can significantly impact your chances of meeting that special someone.

Love is unpredictable. Whether you're swiping right in a skyline city or scouting love in a small town, finding the right place can make all the difference in how your love story unfolds.