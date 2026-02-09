Map Shows America’s Most Romantic States, According to DoorDash

Money can’t buy happiness—but it might just buy love, or at least a little romance. Americans are expected to spend a record $29.1 billion on Valentine’s Day in 2026, with the average shopper set to shell out nearly $200 to delight their special someone.

Some are sticking with the classics—bouquets, bonbons, and bears—while others are leaning into their love lives once the lights go out with intimate essentials. And thanks to delivery services like DoorDash, all of these gestures can reach loved ones without anyone having to leave the couch. So, which states are leading with love? DoorDash looked at orders placed on the most romantic day of the year to find out.

The Most Romantic States, Mapped

Carts were full of flowers, chocolates, and balloons. | DoorDash

DoorDash data shows that love is in the air across the U.S.—and thanks to the online delivery service, people don’t have to brave the cold to send sweet gifts to their significant others. To figure out the country’s most romantic states, DoorDash analyzed per-capita orders during Valentine’s week 2025, tracking traditional gifts like flowers, chocolates, balloons, and teddy bears.

The results? Most of the top 10 are clustered along the East Coast and Midwest, with Delaware taking the crown as the No. 1 most romantic state, followed by Maryland, Rhode Island, Ohio, and Michigan. And apparently, procrastination is part of the charm: more than 80% of flower orders were placed on Valentine’s Day itself, with deliveries peaking between 9 and 10 a.m., proving that love waits for no one…except maybe until the last minute.

The Most Intimate States, Mapped

Cupid came prepared with condoms, lubricants, and adult toys. | DoorDash

Valentine’s Day orders aren’t just sweet—they’re a little spicy, too. While Delaware claimed the top spot for romantic gifts, Nevada ranked first as the most intimate state in the U.S. Interestingly, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Ohio appear on both the romantic and intimate lists, playing up traditional romance with a little extra passion. With Utah in the top five and Arizona close behind at No. 7, the desert isn’t the only thing heating up in the American Southwest.

To see just how Americans were celebrating intimacy, DoorDash analyzed per-capita orders of condoms, lubricants, and adult toys during Valentine’s week 2025. Protection was a top priority, with condom orders surging more than 100% above a typical day. Other sexual wellness products also spiked: lubricant orders jumped 95%, and vibrator orders rose 60% compared with the first-quarter average. Americans clearly have no trouble keeping things hot and hassle-free on Valentine’s Day.