These Are the Best—And Worst—States for Working From Home In 2026

Since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the ability to work from home changed across the globe, transforming from a rarity to the norm. Long gone are the days that only certain companies allowed for remote work, and now, in 2026, working from home—or a hybrid approach—is looked at as a perk that would make or break a job offer for many.

But as more time goes on from the pandemic, more and more companies have mandated “return to the office” policies—even when many teams have proven their productiveness from the comfort of their own home. If you’re someone who takes remote work very seriously, you probably want to know which states offer the best work from home conditions, to ensure your space and setup is perfect for your daily schedule.

Utah Is the Best State for Remote Working, According to New Study

Working at home | Eva-Katalin/GettyImages

Wallet Hub has published their 2026 list, including a few changes from last year’s analysis. In first place is Utah, which has one of the lowest costs of electricity in the United States, along with “reasonable” internet pricing. The study points out that the state actually has the biggest homes in the country, with an average size of an average of 2,459 square feet.

Prices on the lower end and a spacious remote setup is the perfect combination for those clocking in from the comfort of their own home; you’ll avoid breaking the bank and feeling overly cramped. Having more space in your home also opens up the possibility for a designated office, in which you can spend your 9 to 5 in an entirely different space. This creates physical boundaries from work to help improve work-life balance.

The Full List

The study analyzed factors per state such as the percentage of remote workers, internet costs, home size, house crowding, and more, to determine the ranking—including Washington, D.C.—which you can see in full below.

Overall Rank State Total Score Work Environment Rank Living Environment Rank 1 Utah 70.07 9 1 2 Delaware 67.25 4 18 3 Connecticut 66.64 6 7 4 Maryland 65.65 3 31 5 Massachusetts 65.65 5 30 6 New Jersey 65.31 2 40 7 Rhode Island 64.92 7 20 8 Washington 63.99 12 11 9 Virginia 63.24 11 14 10 North Carolina 62.84 15 12 11 Minnesota 62.40 17 8 12 Tennessee 62.19 21 4 13 Georgia 61.18 28 3 14 New Hampshire 61.14 10 35 15 Pennsylvania 60.83 8 41 16 Ohio 60.49 13 32 17 Nevada 60.21 20 23 18 Arizona 60.16 22 19 19 District of Columbia 59.83 1 50 20 Oregon 59.38 26 22 21 Texas 59.31 27 13 22 Kentucky 59.17 24 26 23 Colorado 59.09 31 10 24 South Carolina 58.00 32 9 25 Florida 57.46 25 34 26 New York 57.20 14 44 27 Nebraska 57.18 37 5 28 Wisconsin 57.04 19 38 29 Michigan 56.89 16 43 30 Illinois 56.70 18 42 31 Kansas 56.45 36 17 32 California 56.35 23 39 33 Indiana 56.06 33 24 34 Alabama 55.36 34 27 35 Louisiana 54.83 35 29 36 Missouri 54.06 38 28 37 South Dakota 53.51 42 21 38 North Dakota 53.35 48 2 39 Idaho 53.14 43 16 40 Maine 52.88 29 45 41 Vermont 50.99 41 37 42 New Mexico 50.96 44 33 43 Oklahoma 50.94 46 15 44 Iowa 49.39 39 46 45 Mississippi 49.22 47 25 46 Arkansas 49.12 45 36 47 Wyoming 49.15 49 6 48 Hawaii 48.24 30 49 49 West Virginia 45.86 40 47 50 Montana 35.03 50 48 51 Alaska 22.45 51 51

Just like the 2025 list, Alaska ranks in last place for working from home. The state ranks low for the share of potential telecommuters, meaning fewer people, on average, work remotely. It also is the worst state for internet costs, estimating a whopping five times higher than Connecticut, where prices are cheapest on average.

Historically, the internet in rural parts of Alaska has proven to be more expensive and slower than in more populated areas.

If you have the opportunity to work from home, you’ll want to ensure your space is comfortable, spacious, organized, and equipped with the fastest internet, professional devices, and other essentials. Depending on where you live, it might be more difficult to establish this space, therefore hindering you from getting the most out of remote work.

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