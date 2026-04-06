These Are the Best—And Worst—States for Working From Home In 2026

Since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the ability to work from home changed across the globe, transforming from a rarity to the norm. Long gone are the days that only certain companies allowed for remote work, and now, in 2026, working from home—or a hybrid approach—is looked at as a perk that would make or break a job offer for many.
But as more time goes on from the pandemic, more and more companies have mandated “return to the office” policies—even when many teams have proven their productiveness from the comfort of their own home. If you’re someone who takes remote work very seriously, you probably want to know which states offer the best work from home conditions, to ensure your space and setup is perfect for your daily schedule.
Utah Is the Best State for Remote Working, According to New Study
Wallet Hub has published their 2026 list, including a few changes from last year’s analysis. In first place is Utah, which has one of the lowest costs of electricity in the United States, along with “reasonable” internet pricing. The study points out that the state actually has the biggest homes in the country, with an average size of an average of 2,459 square feet.
Prices on the lower end and a spacious remote setup is the perfect combination for those clocking in from the comfort of their own home; you’ll avoid breaking the bank and feeling overly cramped. Having more space in your home also opens up the possibility for a designated office, in which you can spend your 9 to 5 in an entirely different space. This creates physical boundaries from work to help improve work-life balance.
The Full List
The study analyzed factors per state such as the percentage of remote workers, internet costs, home size, house crowding, and more, to determine the ranking—including Washington, D.C.—which you can see in full below.
Overall Rank
State
Total Score
Work Environment Rank
Living Environment Rank
1
Utah
70.07
9
1
2
Delaware
67.25
4
18
3
Connecticut
66.64
6
7
4
Maryland
65.65
3
31
5
Massachusetts
65.65
5
30
6
New Jersey
65.31
2
40
7
Rhode Island
64.92
7
20
8
Washington
63.99
12
11
9
Virginia
63.24
11
14
10
North Carolina
62.84
15
12
11
Minnesota
62.40
17
8
12
Tennessee
62.19
21
4
13
Georgia
61.18
28
3
14
New Hampshire
61.14
10
35
15
Pennsylvania
60.83
8
41
16
Ohio
60.49
13
32
17
Nevada
60.21
20
23
18
Arizona
60.16
22
19
19
District of Columbia
59.83
1
50
20
Oregon
59.38
26
22
21
Texas
59.31
27
13
22
Kentucky
59.17
24
26
23
Colorado
59.09
31
10
24
South Carolina
58.00
32
9
25
Florida
57.46
25
34
26
New York
57.20
14
44
27
Nebraska
57.18
37
5
28
Wisconsin
57.04
19
38
29
Michigan
56.89
16
43
30
Illinois
56.70
18
42
31
Kansas
56.45
36
17
32
California
56.35
23
39
33
Indiana
56.06
33
24
34
Alabama
55.36
34
27
35
Louisiana
54.83
35
29
36
Missouri
54.06
38
28
37
South Dakota
53.51
42
21
38
North Dakota
53.35
48
2
39
Idaho
53.14
43
16
40
Maine
52.88
29
45
41
Vermont
50.99
41
37
42
New Mexico
50.96
44
33
43
Oklahoma
50.94
46
15
44
Iowa
49.39
39
46
45
Mississippi
49.22
47
25
46
Arkansas
49.12
45
36
47
Wyoming
49.15
49
6
48
Hawaii
48.24
30
49
49
West Virginia
45.86
40
47
50
Montana
35.03
50
48
51
Alaska
22.45
51
51
Just like the 2025 list, Alaska ranks in last place for working from home. The state ranks low for the share of potential telecommuters, meaning fewer people, on average, work remotely. It also is the worst state for internet costs, estimating a whopping five times higher than Connecticut, where prices are cheapest on average.
Historically, the internet in rural parts of Alaska has proven to be more expensive and slower than in more populated areas.
If you have the opportunity to work from home, you’ll want to ensure your space is comfortable, spacious, organized, and equipped with the fastest internet, professional devices, and other essentials. Depending on where you live, it might be more difficult to establish this space, therefore hindering you from getting the most out of remote work.