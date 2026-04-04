5 Scenic U.S. Road Trips Worth the Drive, According to Mental Floss Editors

America might not have high-speed rail, but it does have something arguably just as good: highways embedded with endless road trip routes waiting to be explored. With a full tank of gas and Google Maps, you can follow journeys that cut across deserts, hug coastlines, and wind through national parks.

From the rugged island roads of Hawaii to the red rock routes of Utah and the scenic seaside streets of New England, these drives turn a simple map into an open invitation. Here are five of the most memorable road trips in the U.S. worth the mileage, according to Mental Floss editors.

Kuhio Highway (Kauaʻi, Hawaii)

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Written by: Nitya Rao

Eucalyptus tree tunnel near Koloa Town on Kauaʻi | maximkabb/GettyImages

Recommended Stops: Poʻipū Beach, Wailua Falls, Kīlauea Lighthouse, Hanalei Bay, Keʻe Beach

You don’t have to leave the mainland U.S. for a bucket-list road trip, but Kauaʻi’s Kuhio Highway is a reminder that some of the best drives require a little more effort. On this remote island, you’ll need a car to explore, and while the Nā Pali Coast prevents a full loop around the island, Hawaii Route 56 still delivers one of the most scenic drives in the country.

Starting on the island’s sunny south shore in Poʻipū, the landscape feels quintessentially coastal: golden sand beaches, calm, clear water, and a slower pace that sets the tone for the drive ahead. But as you leave the south, Kuhio Highway begins to shift, pulling you inland toward Kōloa and one of the island’s most iconic features: the Tree Tunnel. A canopy of eucalyptus branches forms a shaded arch overhead, creating the feeling of passing through a natural gateway into the lush north.

Beyond the tunnel, the scenery quickly transforms. The road winds past green hills and jungle valleys before reaching Wailua Falls, one of the island’s most picturesque waterfalls. Easily visible from the road, the twin cascades spill into a pool below, framed by dense tropical foliage.

Continuing north, the highway hugs the coastline and leads into Anahola, where the landscape opens into a quiet valley backed by mountains. It’s the perfect place to pause for a fresh açai bowl at a spot like Kalaea Juice Hale before continuing on.

Before heading farther north, a worthwhile detour leads to Sleeping Giant, a popular hike tied to a Hawaiian legend about a giant who entered an eternal slumber. The climb rewards you with extensive views of the island’s east side, also known as the “Royal Coconut Coast.” Back on the highway, the drive continues along Anahola Beach and past local farmers’ markets, where you can pick up fresh sugarloaf pineapple and other island-grown produce.

The road then climbs toward Kīlauea, where the historic Kīlauea Lighthouse sits perched above dramatic cliffs. Just nearby, Kauapea Beach, also known as Secret Beach, lives up to its nickname. Reached by a short dirt trail, it opens onto a wide, secluded stretch of golden sand. The beach feels remote and untouched, stretching along the coastline with sweeping ocean views, though the surf here is strong and not ideal for swimming. It’s the kind of place you go to take in the scenery rather than take a swim—though nearby stretches like Anini Beach offer serene, swimmable waters if you’re looking to get in the ocean.

From there, the highway leads into Princeville, a cliffside resort town known for its stunning scenery and easy access to the rugged Nā Pali Coast as well as historic Hanalei. On my first trip, I stayed here and explored the surrounding area, where elevated ocean views and lush greenery—fed by the frequent rainfall typical of the North Shore—set the tone for the rest of the journey.

Continuing on, Kuhio Highway winds past taro fields and tiny bridges into Hanalei, a laid-back beach town framed by the wide curve of Hanalei Bay and backed by emerald mountains. This is where you’ll find some of the best food stops on the island—from shaved ice at JoJo’s and fresh poke bowls at Hanalei Poke to local food trucks—perfect fuel before continuing the drive.

Hiking at the Haena State Park in Kaua'i | Frank Lee/GettyImages

From Hanalei, the road continues toward Haʻena State Park, where it eventually reaches its end at Keʻe Beach. Along the way, you pass rugged coastline and lush scenery, with the striking backdrop of Mount Makana rising in the distance. A stop at Maniniholo Dry Cave, just off the highway, offers a quick look at one of the area’s natural landmarks.

At Keʻe Beach, the road comes to an end, and the Nā Pali Coast begins: towering cliffs, remote shoreline, and some of the most breathtaking views on the island. From here, Kuhio Highway gives way to hiking trails and untouched coastline, marking the end of the drive and the beginning of Kauaʻi’s wild, untamed edge.

The road may end here, but the journey continues into landscapes that couldn’t feel more different.

Badlands to Yellowstone (South Dakota & Wyoming)

Written by: Eden Gordon

The Grand Prismatic Spring at Yellowstone National Park | VCG/GettyImages

Recommended Stops: Badlands National Park, Wall Drug, The Black Hills, Yellowstone National Park

From Hawaii’s lush landscapes, the journey shifts to the vast and rugged terrain of the northern United States.

A few years ago, I took a solo cross-country road trip across the northern half of the United States. This particular subsection of that road trip presents an epic adventure for anyone looking to dive deep into some of America’s greatest national parks, rich forests, and amazing landscapes.

You may want to start your trip in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which is about a four-hour drive from Badlands National Park. I’d slot at least a full day hiking and exploring the park, which is a truly surreal and alien landscape defined by barren, rolling hills. One of my favorite memories from my entire road trip is the sunset I saw staining the sky pink and yellow soon after my arrival, and the night I spent sleeping under the stars there.

From the Badlands, it’s about a ten-hour drive to Yellowstone. You might break this up with a stop in the charming town of Wall, which is home to the famously vast shopping complex Wall Drug. From there, I would highly recommend a leisurely drive through South Dakota’s majestic Black Hills, where you can stop and see Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial, which is a moving tribute to the Native American leader of the same name.

Next, I’d also highly recommend stopping at Devil’s Tower, which is about a two-hour drive from the Black Hills. There, you can take a beautiful hike around one of the strangest natural formations I saw on my entire trip—a stone butte that stands 867 feet from base to summit. Devil’s Tower is about seven hours from Yellowstone, where I’d slot at least two full days so you can fully experience its infamous geysers, colorful geothermal pools, and truly majestic wildlife.

I also paid a wonderful and educational visit to the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone and stayed the night in the neighboring town of Cody during my days near the park. From there, you can even extend your trip to the nearby Grand Teton National Park if you're itching for more time out in the wilderness. It really doesn’t get more breathtaking than all this.

From here, the landscape begins to change, giving way to Utah’s red rock formations and sweeping desert views.

The Mighty Five (Utah)

Written by: Logan DeLoye

Delicate Arch, Arches National Park | Getty Images

Recommended Stops: Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, Bryce Canyon, Zion

Driving through Utah, hiking boots in the back and a road trip snack in hand, is an otherworldly experience. One hour, you’re looking up at snowcapped mountains, and the next, you’re in awe of the giant, twisted, red rocks that make you feel like you’re trekking across another planet. Utah is famously home to five national parks: Arches, Bryce Canyon, Zion, Capitol Reef, and Canyonlands; each promising adventure with a hint of desert magic.

At every entrance station, you’re greeted with a map that highlights the points of interest.

Arches, home to the iconic Delicate Arch, is breathtaking at any hour, but sunrise is especially stunning, as the rocks glow and the crowds are scarce. Just a short drive away, Canyonlands unfolds with ever-changing scenery: vast canyons, deep trenches, winding dirt roads, and some of the most extraordinary rock formations you’ll ever see. Don’t miss the spectacular views from Green River Overlook and Mesa Arch.

Heading southwest from Moab brings you to Capitol Reef, home to the geological wonder that is the Waterpocket Fold. Here, you can hike to Hickman Bridge, take in the dramatic landscapes of Cathedral Valley and Cassidy Arch, and spot wildlife like bighorn sheep, snakes, and the cute yellow-bellied marmots (from a safe distance). After a day of exploration, treat yourself to a homemade pie at the historic Gifford House, just a mile south of the Visitors Center on Scenic Drive.

As you continue to drive southwest toward Bryce Canyon, maybe listening to Marty Robbins and Colter Wall (or “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac) to fully embrace the red rocks vibe, you’ll drive through the town of Escalante, home to Kiva Koffeehouse. At Kiva, you can enjoy your coffee with sweeping views of vibrant rock formations and desert vistas. There’s nothing quite like sipping caffeine with a view!

Once you reach Bryce Canyon, you’ll be welcomed by unforgettable sights such as the Bryce Canyon Amphitheatre, the alien-looking scenery at Bryce Point, and the breathtaking 18-mile Scenic Drive that leads to Rainbow Point and the impressive Natural Bridge. If you’re in the mood for a hike, consider the Queen’s Garden/Navajo Loop combination or the Rim Trail. Take the easy Mossy Cave Trail to see a waterfall, or escape the crowds on the Fairyland Loop (this one is a strenuous 8-miler, but worth it if you’re up for the challenge).

Last, and the most visited stop along the road trip, is Zion. Some trails here are so iconic that you need to enter a lottery just for the chance to hike them. The Watchman and Zion Canyon Overlook Trail offer prime photo opportunities to capture the region’s panoramic beauty, while Angel’s Landing, with its steep cliffs, requires a special permit. The Narrows, located deep within Zion Canyon, guides you through slim passages and has you wading right through a river. Be aware that this trail closes due to rain or flood warnings. If you want one of the park’s most spectacular viewpoints, head to Observation Point and take in the vast scenery. Convenient shuttles run to each major attraction throughout the park.

By this point, your hiking boots (and your vehicle) are in need of a good cleaning, but your heart is full! And that’s what matters.

As the red rock canyons fall behind, the road stretches into a vast desert landscape, setting the stage for the next leg of the trip.

Pro Tip: Research permit and pass requirements several months ahead of your trip. Purchasing the America the Beautiful annual pass might save you money compared to buying separate passes for each park. Arriving at the park early in the day means fewer crowds.

Las Vegas to Joshua Tree (Nevada & California)

Written by: Eden Gordon

Sign reading Extraterrestrial Highway near Rachel, Nevada | REDA/GettyImages

Recommended Stops: Las Vegas, Extraterrestrial Highway, Joshua Tree National Park

Other than the aforementioned journey I took from the Badlands to Yellowstone, this was my favorite section of my cross-country road trip, and I’d do it again in a heartbeat. You can begin this slice of desert-based adventure by flying or driving into Las Vegas.

Pro Tip: Book hotels in advance and read reviews carefully, unless you want to repeat my mistake of wandering around the parking lot of the sketchiest motel I’ve ever seen searching for reception until I wound up having to book an equally sketchy motel elsewhere.

From there, it’s about a two or three-hour drive to the entrance of Extraterrestrial Highway, a long stretch of road that cuts through a 98-mile swath of relatively empty desert and takes you about as close as you can legally get to Area 51, the famed Air Force facility often associated with aliens and UFO sightings.

As you drive there, you can stop at fun locales like the Little A’Le’Inn, an extraterrestrial-themed eatery where I met some unique characters, including two men who had come to “storm” Area 51 in 2020 thanks to a meme that was popular at the time, and never left. Just make sure you fill up on gas before starting your journey down this highway, as gas stations in these parts are few and far between.

From there, you’ll pass through the striking Mojave Desert on your roughly four-to-six-hour drive to Joshua Tree National Park, where you can enjoy beautiful hiking and stony desert landscapes. If you want to continue the journey and are willing to drive another six to eight hours through or past Los Angeles, you’re primed for a glorious road trip past Los Angeles and up Highway 1, where you can pass through the magnificent Big Sur, which offers some of the most stunning ocean views I’ve ever laid eyes on.

The journey takes one final turn, trading desert highways for coastal charm and historic character.

Coastal & Colonial New England (Northeast U.S.)

Written by: Logan DeLoye

North End, Boston | Getty Images

Recommended Stops: Kennebunkport, Boston, Salem, Newport, Philadelphia

If you ever get the chance to drive through New England (especially in the fall), don’t pass it up. Unlike sprawling western road trips, everything here is just a short drive away, giving you more time for exploring and less time behind the wheel. Though Portland and Bar Harbor are popular Maine destinations, we’re going to kick off our adventure in the charming town of Kennebunkport. This blink-and-you ’ll-miss-it coastal gem captures everything quintessentially Maine: sailboats bobbing in the harbor, beaches (Goose Rocks) framed by rows of quaint cottages, and a delightful downtown glowing with welcoming storefronts and some of the freshest seafood around, specifically the locally-caught lobster at The Clam Shack. Kennebunkport is also home to Walker’s Point, the Bush family’s seaside estate, adding a bit of Americana to this idyllic New England escape.

Boston is only an hour and a half from Kennebunkport by car. If you’re visiting in the fall and love all things spooky, consider making a stop in Salem along the way. No matter the season, grabbing a Dunkin’ coffee as soon as you cross into Massachusetts just feels right. When you arrive in Boston, you’ll find yourself in a city that’s both lively and modern and rich in history.

Carve out time in your itinerary to savor a meal at Quincy Market, stroll down the historic Freedom Trail, visit The Paul Revere House, and enjoy authentic Italian cuisine in the North End. Don’t miss the beauty of the Boston Public Garden, and, for a true taste of New England, stop by Boston Sail Loft for mouthwatering lobster rolls and clam chowder. Head to the Seaport District to see the Boston Tea Party Ships in the harbor along the way, and take in the city skyline from Fan Pier Park. And, of course, no visit to Boston is complete without catching a Red Sox game at Fenway Park!

After wandering Boston’s brick-lined streets, consider heading south to Newport, Rhode Island, for a refreshing ocean escape and a chance to visit scenic lighthouses. Or, continue your journey to Philadelphia, which is about five hours from Boston. The “City of Brotherly Love” is unapologetically authentic, gritty, historic, and proud. Much like Boston, the city offers a bucket list of essential historic sites: go see the Liberty Bell, tour Independence Hall (where both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed), and visit landmarks like the Betsy Ross House, Christ Church, and Elfreth’s Alley in Old City, the oldest residential street in America.

Nicknamed the “Birthplace of America,” Philadelphia is much more than just its storied landmarks. Pop in and out of local shops and cafes (don’t miss The Ground) that surround Rittenhouse Square, stroll along Boathouse Row in Fairmount Park, and stop by Love Park (beside City Hall) for a photo with the iconic LOVE Statue. Just wait! The trip's not over! You can't pack your bags without sampling the cheesesteak. While Reading Terminal Market has several excellent options, a visit to Pat’s King of Steaks delivers the classic Philly cheesesteak experience that visitors write home to their friends about.

Pro Tip: Booking a place in the heart of each destination makes parking or valet much easier, and puts you within walking distance of top attractions.

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