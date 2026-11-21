As the nation ages, some states grapple with the issue more than others, with different states seeing a large part of their population reaching age 65 and beyond.

Roughly 19% of the United States population is over the age of 65, with almost 65 million Americans counting themselves among this older age group. But some states see a higher percentage than that when it comes to their population, affecting issues like health care, a drop in tax revenue, or an increase in services used by an aging population.

Some states may be seeing these problems now with a percentage of their senior population exceeding the national average, while other states may have younger populations. So, where does your state land? Here are some of the states with the biggest percentages of their population being on the older side, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Map illustrating the share of seniors by U.S. state, based on 2024 Census Bureau data. | Visual Capitalist

New England’s Gray Wave

Two New England states top the list for the percentage of their populations over 65.

Maine came in first place with 23.5% of the population over 65, followed by second-place Vermont with 22.9% over that age. For Maine, that equates to around 330,000 residents, while Vermont has 148,000 Vermonters above that age. Nearby New Hampshire ranks seventh with 21.5% of its population over that age.

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Florida is well known as a place for retirees who want to move somewhere warmer when they get older, and that's reflected in the population. The state ranks fourth by percentage, with 21.8% of its population checking in as 65 or older. That equates to 5.1 million Floridians over 65. The only state with a higher population over 65 is California, with 6.5 million senior residents. However, that's only 16.5% of its total population, ranking it 45th overall.

The top 10 states that have the highest percentage of residents over the age of 65 as a percentage of their total population include:

1. Maine

2. Vermont

3. West Virginia

4. Florida

5. Delaware

6. Hawaii

7. New Hampshire

8. Montana

9. Pennsylvania

10. New Mexico

The Youngest States Out West

While the East Coast is facing an aging population, states out west are younger with fewer residents over the of 65 years old.

Utah leads that list with 435,000 residents over the age of 65, which equals only 12.4% of its population. That may not be a surprise considering Utah is the youngest state in the U.S. The median age for a resident there is only 32 years old, while Maine, the state with the highest percentage of residents over the age of 65, has a median age of 44.8 years old. That makes it the state with the highest median age.

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The District of Columbia came in second place with only 12.9% of its population over the age of 65. Because of its small population, that only equates to 91,000 residents, which is the smallest number of 65- and older residents in the U.S. by count.

Third-place Texas also has a younger population with 14.0% of its residents over the age of 65. But like California and Florida, it also has a huge population, so 14.0% equates to 4.4 million residents. That's the third-highest number of residents that can be considered seniors.

The top 10 states with the lowest percentage of residents over the age of 65 include:

1. Utah

2. District of Columbia

3. Texas

4. Alaska

5. Georgia

6. Colorado

7. California

8. Oklahoma

9. Washington

10. Nebraska

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