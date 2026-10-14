The Snowiest Month in Every State for 2026, Mapped

Most Americans have accepted that a white Christmas might just be a pipe dream of the past. But if you're hoping for a holiday season heavier on the powder than presents, you might just need to look toward the Southwest.
A new seasonal map from the Farmers' Almanac reveals the snowiest month in every state, and a few of the findings might freeze you in your tracks. Using official NOAA climate data from 1991 to 2020, the map compares snowfall patterns across the country to determine when winter weather typically peaks, from standard January storms to delayed March dumps. For snow lovers, the results suggest things may not be quite as bleak as they seem—or, ironically, they might be just bleak enough.
Of course, 2026's historic Super El Niño promises to keep winter weather predictions in a flurry, with NOAA forecasting over an 83% chance of a super-strong event persisting straight through March 2027. That could mean more or less snow during your state's peak snowy month, depending on where and what the jet stream steers in.
New Year, New Snow Tires
The first month of the year is a time for new habits, including—for most of the U.S.—adding sidewalk salt to the routine. The Farmers' Almanac map shows that from Maine to Washington—with plenty of Midwestern, Great Lakes, New England, and even Southern states in between—January is the statistically snowiest month.
If you can't quite picture the snow piles, just take a peek at Boston's winter stats: the city averages 14.9 inches of snowfall in January, versus its 12.0 inches in December.
Meanwhile, sunny California takes its time warming up to winter, with its heaviest snowfall holding off until February.
From December Dumps to Spring Snow
You might expect the Southwest to follow California's late start or lock into a January freeze, but New Mexico stands solo when it comes to snow. While the rest of the country looks to the new year for its heaviest powder, New Mexico proves to be an early bloomer, marking December as its snowiest time of the year.
Meanwhile, the snowiest month shifts into spring for many of America's ski capitals. In the Rocky Mountains and High Plains regions—including mountainous states like Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana—March is when those stark white alpine peaks shine brightest.
March might feel like the time to pack away the snowboards, but spring in the high country follows a slightly different climatological calendar. Lingering cold air masses mix with rising moisture to sprinkle some serious snow.
"That is why a 50-degree day on the Plains doesn't necessarily mean winter is finished in the Rockies," the Farmers' Almanac states. "Some of the biggest snowstorms of the year can arrive after people farther east are already thinking about spring."
The Snowiest Month for Every State
If you've ever looked at a weather app, you know that defining an entire state by a single month—let alone a single week—comes with caveats. From lake-effect snow belts making western New York look worlds away from the city, to Alaska ranging from coastal rain to Arctic blizzards, America's winter weather rarely observes state lines. Wisconsin or New Mexico, El Niño or not, one thing is for sure: winter always keeps us guessing.
Wondering when your home state usually gets hit the hardest? Here's how peak snow typically shakes out in all 50 states:
State
Snowiest Month
Alabama
January
Alaska
March
Arizona
January
Arkansas
January
California
February
Colorado
March
Connecticut
January
Delaware
February
Florida
Little or no typical snow
Georgia
January
Hawaii
Little or no typical snow*
Idaho
January
Illinois
January
Indiana
January
Iowa
January
Kansas
January
Kentucky
January
Louisiana
January
Maine
January
Maryland
February
Massachusetts
January
Michigan
January
Minnesota
January
Mississippi
January
Missouri
January
Montana
March
Nebraska
January
Nevada
January
New Hampshire
January
New Jersey
February
New Mexico
December
New York
January
North Carolina
January
North Dakota
January
Ohio
January
Oklahoma
January
Oregon
January
Pennsylvania
January
Rhode Island
January
South Carolina
January
South Dakota
March
Tennessee
January
Texas
January
Utah
January
Vermont
January
Virginia
February
Washington
January
West Virginia
January
Wisconsin
January
Wyoming
March