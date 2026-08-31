The Loudest (and Quietest) States in America, Ranked

Have you ever visited a specific region and thought, "Wow! This place is noisy!”

That might be because, in several states, it really is! Some zip codes scattered across the U.S. rank among the loudest in the nation, and it's not all sirens and nightlife.

Unlike these loud locales, a handful of states are considered the best places for respite. Miles from the noisy streets of America's loudest cities, these destinations offer much-welcomed silence and solitude, unless, of course, you prefer loud and lively!

Let’s grab our headphones and discover how the loudest and quietest states in the U.S. earned these reputations.

THE DATA

Alpine Hearing Protection Data | Alpine Hearing Protection

Alpine Hearing Protection analyzed the U.S. National Transportation Noise Map to determine which states were the loudest in terms of the number of cars, trains, and planes. They also reviewed average noise levels by postal codes and county populations.

These noise levels were then compared to the Environmental Protection Agency's recommended 55-decibel (dB) limit for outdoor spaces. The data showed that, while several states exceeded this limit substantially, only two states fell below it.

The other 46, including the states you might expect to generate a lot of noise, went well beyond this recommendation, whether from traffic, fireworks, entertainment, sports, or construction. Even though some of these states have sprawling parks and green spaces, it’s not enough to balance out the noise of their largest cities.

THE LOUDEST STATES IN AMERICA

The famous Las Vegas Strip | RandyAndy101/GettyImages

As they say, everything is bigger in Texas, and that must include the noise level. The Lone Star State ranks as the loudest in the nation, exceeding the EPA's recommended decibel limit by over 25 decibels. Texas is home to several large, bustling cities, as well as rodeos, live music capitals, and, in the most populated regions, loud traffic and construction.

Following Texas, the loudest states in the U.S. are Nevada, California, Illinois, and Florida, in that order. While these states certainly have their quiet areas, they also house some of America's most visited entertainment capitals, such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. If the traffic, construction, and entertainment aren't enough to raise the decibels, the constant influx of tourists flying and driving in every hour will.

THE QUIETEST STATES IN AMERICA

Rolling Mountains of Vermont | KenCanning/GettyImages

On the quieter side of things are states you’d likely anticipate to be less hectic: Connecticut and Vermont.

Not only are these states quieter than the rest, but they are the only two that do not exceed the recommended decibel limit. In fact, Connecticut has laws in place that "promote space, greenery, and quietness," according to Alpine Hearing Protection. Both Connecticut and Vermont are less densely populated than most states, meaning fewer people and less noise.

West Virginia, Montana, and New Hampshire also ranked among the quieter states.

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