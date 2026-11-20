Economic hardships in 19th-century Europe led to a wave of immigrants to American shores, with traces of that migration still evident today in family trees across the country. But some states had one country's ancestors dominate over the others when it comes to where residents can trace their roots.

The U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey still asks about ancestry, and its self-reported 2024 study found that a few countries stood out as the most likely European ancestry in each state.

Check out the survey results to see which European country accounts for the largest share of reported ancestry in your state.

Which European country left the biggest demographic mark on your state? | Visual Capitalist

Germany

German immigrants have been coming to the United States since before the United States existed. A group of Quaker families arrived in 1683 and founded Germantown, which is now a suburb of Philadelphia. The largest wave, however, came in the 1800s when Germans arrived with hopes of securing land to farm or leave after a failed revolution in 1848. They brought with them things like kindergarten, the tradition of Christmas trees, and hot dogs.

Today, an estimated 40 to 60 million Americans consider German their main heritage, making it the largest country of origin for immigration. It's even more than Irish or Italian heritage and is the main European heritage in 27 states, more than any other European group. German roots are mainly found in the Midwest and West Coast.

A portrait of the Grese family after immigrating from Germany to join their eldest son on a Michigan farm. | Bettmann/GettyImages

England

Another strong country for where Americans claim roots is England. After all, England provided some of the earliest settlers across the Atlantic along the East Coast, with colonists first arriving in Jamestown in modern-day Virginia in 1607.

English roots dominate the South, with states in the Southeast claiming English heritage over all other European countries. English pockets also remain in New England, like Maine and Vermont, as well as out west in New Mexico, Utah, and Idaho.

Ireland

Irish immigration peaked in the United States in the mid-1800s, when the Great Famine ravaged the country. It's estimated that between 1851 and 1860, more than 80% of immigrants arriving in the United States came from Ireland. Additional near-famines in the second half of the 1800s propped up the flow of immigrants from Ireland to the United States.

Those migration waves left a lasting effect on the East Coast, where five states still claim Irish heritage as the most common European heritage. States where Ireland is the most represented European heritage include Delaware, the District of Columbia, and the New England states of New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. Even New York, which is known for its diverse population in New York City, cites Ireland as the country that produced the highest number of ancestral European roots among residents.

Irish emigrants leaving Queenstown, the port for Cork, for the United States, 1874. | Photo 12/GettyImages

Italy

Only two states claim Italy as the most common European ancestor among their residents, with East Coast states Connecticut and New Jersey representing the country.

Italians arrived in the United States most notably in the 20th century. But while other immigrants came through New York City and moved inland, Italian immigrants stayed in the area, with an estimated one-third settling around New York City.

In New Jersey, almost 1.3 million residents claim some sort of Italian ancestry, pushing it past Irish ancestry by more than 100,000 residents.

Connecticut has a similar dynamic, with Italian heritage outnumbering Irish ancestry, and both groups clearly leading the state.

France

Louisiana is the only state that claims French ancestry more than any other European ancestry among residents.

France had already established itself in Louisiana before the 1800s, but the Louisiana Purchase solidified Louisiana's place—and its French traditions—in American life. The 1803 purchase included parts of several states as far as modern-day Montana and Minnesota, but Louisiana in particular held on to its French roots after the handover of land.

Empty street in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana ca. 1975. | HUM Images/GettyImages

Read More: