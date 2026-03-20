6 Best East Coast Weekend Getaways, According to Mental Floss Editors

It's time for that weekend getaway you've been talking about for months to finally make it out of the group chat. If your next trip has been tossed around between endless memes and "we should totally do this" messages, only to be entirely forgotten by Monday morning, consider this your sign to book accommodations and never look back!

While some destinations require extensive planning, the East Coast makes it easy. Within just a few hours, you can swap your usual scenery for ocean breezes, historic streets, and a handful of locales that take their seafood very seriously.

The editors at Mental Floss have embarked on their fair share of East Coast excursions, and a few destinations come to mind when mapping out the optimal weekend getaway.

Each of these six destinations offers the perfect opportunity for a much-needed reset, without the stress of planning a full-blown vacation.

Portland, Maine

Written By: Nitya Rao

Portland Head Light in Cape Elizabeth, ME. | Ron and Patty Thomas/GettyImages

Lighthouses, lobster, and long walks on the beach: does it get any more New England than Maine? At the very tip of the map, the state feels like its own world, so for a weekend getaway, it’s best to zoom in. Portland, a lively coastal hub known for its thriving arts scene, classic New England architecture, and easy ocean access, makes an ideal home base. With flights from major U.S. airports and some of the country’s best bites and sights, it’s the perfect starting point for exploring Southern Maine.

On my first trip, I stayed at a friend’s serene beach house in nearby Scarborough, but Portland itself offers plenty of options, from stylish, apartment-style stays right downtown to historic bed and breakfasts on tree-lined streets. Either way, renting a car is key if you want to venture beyond Portland’s cobblestone streets and into nearby Southern Maine towns like Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth, and Freeport, home to the iconic L.L. Bean Flagship Store—a destination in its own right, complete with a giant boot sculpture and even an indoor trout pond.

Back in Portland, mornings practically demand a stop at The Holy Donut, known for its dense, cake-like potato donuts in flavors like dark chocolate sea salt and Maine blueberry. Then wander the cobblestone streets, taking in waterfront views and browsing shops filled with clothing, home goods, and locally made art.

Portland’s food scene punches far above its weight, especially when it comes to seafood. At Scales, floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the harbor while the menu leans into New England classics: think oysters, cornbread, and buttery lobster rolls. Just be sure to book ahead—this one’s in high demand for good reason. Another can’t-miss is Via Vecchia, an Italian spot set in a brick-and-ivy-covered building in Old Port. It’s perfect when you want a break from classic New England fare, with dishes like charred octopus and spicy vodka pasta alongside fresh seafood and cocktails.

When you’re ready for a change of pace, take a half-hour drive to Kennebunkport, a quintessential New England resort town that feels straight out of a postcard. And for a classic Maine experience, stop at The Lobster Shack at Cape Elizabeth, a cliffside seafood shack serving lobster rolls and fried clams with a front-row seat to the Atlantic. Just down the road, you’ll find Portland Head Light, one of the most photographed lighthouses in the country. Between the rocky shoreline and sweeping ocean views, it’s the kind of place that makes you want to linger—especially at sunset. Or head to nearby overlooks like the Western Promenade or Fort Sumner Park to end the day with watercolor skies over the waves.

Newport, Rhode Island

Written by: Logan DeLoye

Newport, RI | Getty Images

Who knew the tiniest state in America was a treasure trove full of travel experiences just waiting to be explored? One of these gems, without a doubt, is Newport. I spent a few days in this charming little seaside town during an East Coast road trip with my family, and was pleasantly surprised by the slow pace and variety of attractions. When the weather is nice, locals and visitors alike flock to Easton's Beach, which is easily accessible by foot or bike from almost any neighborhood, to catch some rays. The famous Newport Cliff Walk is just a stone's throw away from the beach, where you can admire historic, cliffside mansions that make you feel lost in time.

On the other side of town is Thames Street, Bowen's Wharf, and Bannister's Wharf, all lined with a variety of boutiques, coffee shops, and seafood restaurants that really capture the spirit of the East Coast. It's a quick, 20-minute stroll from Bannister's Wharf to the famous Ghost Island Lighthouse, where the scenery encourages you to put aside your itinerary for a few moments and watch the ships and ferries roll in while taking in the views of the Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge.

If you've checked off these activities and still have time to spare, Newport is dotted with picturesque parks, historic art museums, and mansions begging to be stumbled upon and explored. Every minute in this idyllic town is one to be cherished. If you're looking for that quintessential New England summer vibe, put on your stripes, sunnies, and boat shoes, and head to Newport!

East Hampton, New York

Written By: Nitya Rao

Historic 'Old Hook Mill' in East Hampton, NY. | Conny Pokorny/GettyImages

Known as an upscale coastal escape for New York’s elite, the Hamptons can be more down to earth than you might expect—and, if you can swing it, make for an unforgettable weekend retreat. Each “Hampton” in this stretch of towns and villages on the eastern end of Long Island has its own distinct vibe, but for that elevated New England coastal feel—weathered shingles, manicured hedges, and salt air—East Hampton stands out.

The highlight of my first Hamptons visit was staying at the 1770 House, a historic inn in the center of town that’s best described as colonial chic. With whitewashed shingles, blooming hydrangeas, and a cozy, carefully preserved interior, it feels like stepping back in time. From the creaky stairs leading down to its hidden underground tavern—home to a standout meatloaf reportedly loved by Ina Garten—to the fresh, thoughtful breakfasts each morning, it captures Hamptons living at its best. Even better, it’s just steps from East Hampton Village, filled with boutiques, galleries, and cafés.

If you’re chasing a beach day, you’re in luck: Southampton is home to Cooper’s Beach, often ranked among the best in the country. With its soft white quartz sand, rolling dunes, and both mansion and maritime views, it’s the perfect spot to spend an afternoon. Before heading out, stop by Round Swamp Farm to stock up on picnic essentials, like chicken salad, blueberry peach muffins, and fresh fruit.

To get the full Hamptons experience, take time to explore the stretch of coastal towns, including Sagaponack and Sag Harbor. In Sagaponack, Carissa’s Bakery is worth a stop for its standout chocolate chip cookies, while nearby, the Sagaponack General Store is known for its standout breakfast sandwich and curated pantry goods.

If you can make the time, it’s worth driving out to Montauk at the eastern tip of Long Island. Visit the historic Montauk Point Lighthouse, then head to Crow’s Nest, a hidden gem set on a sprawling lawn overlooking Lake Montauk, for dinner and a sunset show. With fire pits, string lights, and a refined-meets-relaxed mix of coastal prep and boho flair, it’s the perfect way to end a day on the East End.

Woodstock, New York

Written By: Eden Gordon

The Woodstock Emporium in Woodstock, New York | ANGELA WEISS/GettyImages

From quaint villages filled with antique shops like Rhinebeck to the magical Niagara Falls, there’s a whole lot more to New York than the Big Apple. One particularly charming spot perfect for a getaway that isn’t too far from NYC is the town of Woodstock, New York. Personally, I took my first solo trip here at the age of 18 and have never forgotten it.

This little enclave is filled with colorful, quirky houses that will charm lovers of music history and unique architecture alike, and is surrounded by lush forests perfect for hiking anytime of year. Interestingly, Woodstock is actually not the town where the famous 1969 Woodstock festival took place—that honor belongs to Bethel, NY, which is about an hour and a half-long drive away—yet the town has a unique history of its own. It was where Bob Dylan moved in the 1960s to escape the pressures of fame, and musicians including Carlos Santana, David Bowie, and Bonnie Raitt have also recorded music nearby.

Today, it’s home to cute bookstores, charming themed cafes, and live music venues. Nearby, the Karma Triyana Dharmachakra monastery awaits if you’re looking to get some meditation hours in, and the landscape and sculpture park Opus 40 is the perfect place to absorb some arts and culture. Beyond that, miles of Catskills forests offer plentiful opportunities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities.

Savannah, Georgia

Written by: Logan DeLoye

Savannah, GA | Getty Images

Spending a weekend in Savannah, Georgia, is like walking through a living canvas of Southern charm, from its towering willow trees to the cobblestone streets of the historic district that radiate antebellum grandeur. River Street invites you to wander along its scenic waterfront, where welcoming restaurants, heritage sites, and lively pubs tempt you with fresh coastal cuisine as you take in stunning views of the Talmadge Memorial Bridge. On warm, breezy afternoons, the street buzzes with live musicians and tourists admiring the promenade lights dancing on the water.

One of Savannah’s most beloved attractions, Forsyth Park is a pleasant half-hour stroll from River Street. Giant willow trees stretch gracefully across the sidewalks, and shady squares transport you into the pages of an enchanted storybook. Personally, I can’t resist grabbing a coffee as I wander, and Collin’s Quarter Cafe is a great stop for a caffeine fix. In the middle of the park, the Forsyth Fountain makes for a perfect spot to kick your feet up and indulge in some people-watching.

Savannah might be a still of timeless beauty, but its colonial history adds a haunting element. Spanning 100 acres, Bonaventure Cemetery is the epitome of Southern Gothic style, with moss-covered 18th-century graves that each have their own bone-chilling stories to tell.

You can't spend a weekend along the East Coast without enjoying the ocean! Once you feel like you've roamed the town to your heart's content, load up the car with all your beach essentials and make your way to Tybee Island! Here, you’re instantly greeted by classic seafood shacks, sandy boardwalks, and a much-needed beach day (which you will be extremely grateful for if you’re visiting in the summer).

Savannah is special because it stays with you long after you leave, whether you're on a romantic getaway, a solo adventure, or a family retreat.

Sanibel Island, Florida

Written By: Eden Gordon

A beach on Sanibel Island, Florida | Orlando Sentinel/GettyImages

If you’re on the southern edge of the East Coast and looking for an escape, Sanibel Island offers an appealing blend of quaint shopping and dining opportunities, white-sand beaches, and calm. Known as the “Seashell Capital of the World” due to the over 400 species of shells found on its shores, this little island is also known for its huge variety of birds, lizards, and other critters, and the J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge is a must-visit.

The island is easily accessible from the mainland via the Sanibel Causeway, and is about a 45-minute drive from the Southwest Florida International Airport. It is also noted for its roughly 26 miles of biking trails, and I have very fond memories of bicycling across the island with my family and stopping only to observe the occasional lizard or bird—and of course, to grab some ice cream at the end of the day.

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