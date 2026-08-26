The Most Popular Grocery Store in Every State, Mapped

Where you shop for groceries depends a lot on the state or region you live in.

Sure, we all know the national chains like Walmart and Target, but many state favorites are strictly regional. For example, Californians love their Trader Joe’s and its many one-of-a-kind products; meanwhile, West Virginia doesn’t have a single location. Texans swear by H-E-B, while New Yorkers can’t live without Wegmans, two stores that mean very little to each other’s states.

For some, grocery shopping is just another tick on the to-do list; for others, it’s an experience. Some find it so time-consuming they’d rather have someone else pick up their groceries, while others consider meandering down the aisles with an empty cart and endless food options extremely cathartic.

Regardless, every state has a grocery chain that shoppers visit more than any other.

THE DATA ISLE

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To find out each state’s favorite grocery store, The Kitchn analyzed the most-searched stores in each state using Google, Yelp, and their own Instagram audience, prioritizing things like reviews, ratings, and page views.

Their results showed that many shoppers prefer their state’s regional favorites to national chains, making the grocery market across America very diverse. Some grocery stores appear on the list multiple times, usually grouped by region. Others are unique (appearing only once), holding a special place in the hearts of shoppers in that state.

If you go grocery shopping, chances are you’ll recognize at least a few names on the map, no matter which state you inhabit.

Let’s break down each region to see which stores are local favorites.

THE UNITED STATES OF GROCERY STORES

The Kitchn

Out West, three main chains take the cake: Trader Joe’s, Albertsons, and Smith’s, with a few exceptions. Albertsons dominates most of the region, while Trader Joe’s and Smith’s are favorites in the Southwest, especially in California, Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico. The Pacific Northwest stands alone with Fred Meyer and PCC topping the list; stores you won’t find anywhere else on the map, and most likely have never heard of unless you live there.

Aldi and Hy-Vee cover the Midwest, while Kroger, Piggly Wiggly, and Food Lion are southern staples. The Northeast doesn’t have a single defining store and is more singular in its shopping. Many states opt for their own favorites, though Market Basket and Shaw’s both make repeat appearances.

You’ll also spot a few Safeway picks sprinkled across the country, including in Maryland, Virginia, and all the way up in Alaska.

Even though Walmart and Target have locations in every state, neither was named a favorite anywhere on the map.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE GROCERY STORE?

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More State and City Data: