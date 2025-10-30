The 20 States Where It Takes the Longest to Save for a House

For many Americans, buying a home remains the ultimate milestone: A place to settle down, build equity, and finally stop writing those rent checks. But depending on where you live, that dream might take a lot longer to achieve than you think.

While most first-time buyers aim for a down payment of around 6 to 9 percent of a home’s price (far below the traditional 20 percent), even that can translate into a hefty chunk of change. According to NerdWallet, the median down payment on a home in the U.S. is approximately $35,700 for first-time buyers, and it can be significantly higher in expensive markets.

The States Where Saving Takes Decades

So, which states make it hardest to save up? Data from Upgraded Points reveals that in places like Hawaii and California, it can take over two decades for the average household to save enough for a down payment.

In Hawaii—where median home prices are sky-high and the cost of living eats up much of residents’ income—it can take around 25 years to save. California isn’t far behind, with would-be buyers often facing timelines of more than 20 years, especially in major metropolises like San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Other states where it takes well over a decade to save include Massachusetts, Washington, and New York. All three are notorious for their steep home prices and higher-than-average living costs; Montana and Oregon also fall into this category.

Rank State Average Years Needed to Save for a Downpayment 1 Hawaii 25.9 2 California 25.6 3 Massachusetts 20.6 4 Montana 20.5 5 Washington 19.8 6 Oregon 19.6 7 New York 19.4 8 New Jersey 18.8 9 Idaho 18.3 10 Rhode Island 18.0 11 Colorado 17.8 12 Nevada 17.6 13 Maine 17.3 14 Florida 16.8 15 New Hampshire 16.4 16 Utah 16.3 17 Vermont 16.2 18 Arizona 16.0 19 Connecticut 14.1 20 New Mexico 13.5

The States Where Buying Comes Sooner

On the other hand, first-time buyers in the Midwest and certain parts of the South have it much easier than their Hawaiian and Californian counterparts. According to data from Upgraded Points, states like West Virginia, Ohio, and Indiana have lower home prices and relatively higher median incomes, which means you might only need a handful of years—sometimes as few as five—to save enough for a starter home.

The Bottom Line

Of course, you don’t always need to hit that traditional 20 percent benchmark. Programs such as FHA loans and various state-level down payment assistance grants can help alleviate the upfront burden. However, if you’re hoping to avoid years of scrimping (and sky-high mortgage insurance costs), moving to a more affordable state might just be the ultimate hack.