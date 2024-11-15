The Most Valuable Home Styles in the U.S.

With housing prices remaining high, choosing a home that will return a large investment is more crucial than ever. Home buyers may consider several factors before solidifying their choice, including the cost of living in the area, commute times, nearby schools, and more. It’s also important to weigh a house’s style before purchasing it, as the look can impact its market value and appeal. The 3D design service NoTriangle Studio analyzed real estate data to determine which home styles command the highest prices across the U.S.

Researchers viewed houses from two real estate websites, Zillow and Realtor, for their report. Home listings categorized in over 20 different aesthetics were examined. To rank them by value, the team calculated the average price for each style in every state, and then determined which styles topped the rankings in the most states.

NoTriangle Studio found that the transitional style is the most expensive design, with eight states—Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington—valuing the aesthetic over others. The average price of homes with this design is $1,734,315 across these states. According to Better Homes & Garden, these kinds of homes have neutral color palettes, contrasting textures, and a blend of old and new elements.

A spokesperson from NoTriangle Studio commented on the trend in a press release, stating, “Transitional style homes are popular because they offer the perfect balance between traditional and modern design elements, making them appealing to a wide range of tastes.

The French provincial style comes next, with Arkansas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin adoring the design the most. Some of its defining characteristics are rustic wood beams, warm tones, and parquetry flooring. Homes in the French provincial style cost an average of $1,483,821 across the eight states where it’s most valued.

The spokesperson at NoTriangle Studio stated, “the enduring appeal of French provincial homes lies in their timeless elegance and classic architectural details, which create a sense of luxury and comfort. Buyers are drawn to the combination of traditional charm and modern amenities, making these homes highly desirable in the current market.”

On the contrary, some of the least popular looks are the ones that have gone out of style. These include the farmhouse, prairie, ranch, and cabin houses.

You can view the full chart of the most valuable home styles across the U.S. below:

Home style Number of states in which the style ranked No.1

States Transitional 8 Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington French provincial 8 Arkansas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin Mediterranean 7 Delaware, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, Texas Neoclassical 6 California, Florida, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina Tuscan 3 Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky Beach house 2 Alabama, Hawaii Chalet 2 Idaho, Nebraska Cottage house 2 Indiana, West Virginia Contemporary 2 Iowa, Utah Adirondack 2 New Hampshire, Oklahoma Modern style 1 Alaska Ranch 1 Montana Brownstone 1 New Jersey Cabin 1 North Dakota Gothic 1 Rhode Island Colonial 1 South Dakota Prairie 1 Vermont Farmhouse 1 Wyoming

