The U.S. States With the Most Halloween-Themed Street Names, Ranked

Do you live in one of the states with the most Halloween-themed street names and just never noticed?

It’s all fun and games until you turn onto “Devil Drive” or “Lurking Lane” and feel a sudden chill. One moment, you’re listening to a spooky song on the radio; the next, you’re questioning if you’ve driven right into a horror film.

The chances of driving down a street with a spooky name depend on where you live. Some states are strewn with unsettling street names; others take a milder approach, keeping the Halloween aesthetic to movies and decor.

But which states really get into the spirit with their spooky street names? Let’s take a drive down Wicked Way and find out!

THE SPOOK IN THE STATISTICS

Spooky Ghost Road Sign | RobinOlimb/GettyImages

Chicks Gold analyzed road name data from across the U.S. to see which state has the most bone-chilling street names. Using the U.S. Census Bureau’s TIGER/Line 2025 Roads database, they searched for roads with 137 spooky, Halloween-themed, and other eerie words (“ghost,” “devil,” “sleepy hollow”) measured per 10,000 named streets.

They found that fifteen states have substantially more Halloween-themed street names than the rest. These states call all the monsters and bring spooky season to life, starting with their road signs. While Arizona has the most spooky-named streets, it ranked third overall because the scoring is based on ratio. That puts New Hampshire at the top, even though it has less than half the Halloween-themed streets as Arizona.

THE UNITED STATES OF SPOOKY STREETS

Chicks Gold

New Hampshire leads the way, with 47 Halloween-themed street names and a ratio of 13.48 per 10,000 streets. Despite being smaller and having fewer roads than some other states, New Hampshire wears the crown for spookiest street names.

Next is another New England gem: Maine, with 67 Halloween-themed street names and a ratio of 11.71 per 10,000. Arizona, as mentioned, comes in third, with the most spooky street names overall but a slightly lower ratio of 11.46 per 10,000.

Staying out West, Utah ranks fourth with 68 Halloween-themed street names, followed by Montana with 60, and Wyoming with 22.

Other states that made the top 15 include Colorado, Oregon, Idaho, Connecticut, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Alaska, and Nevada.

While bigger states like Texas, California, and New York have their share of spooky street names, the data shows you’re more likely to saunter onto one of these roads in a smaller state with less road density.

So, what do you think: do Halloween-themed street names add to the spirit of spooky season, or do they give drivers an extra scare on their way to their destination?

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