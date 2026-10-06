The Most Halloween-Obsessed States in America, Ranked

Spooky scary season can be a welcome addition to the calendar depending on what state you live in.

For some fans of Halloween, it might be time to find a good pumpkin or pick out the Halloween candy you'll give away that night. Maybe you already have on your calendar a trip to a haunted hayride or a ghost tour to get you in the spirit.

What you decide to do may be easier to accomplish depending on where you live, with some states really getting into the spooky holiday spirit for October. Consumer Affairs decided to take a look at the most Halloween-obsessed states based on local Halloween attractions and online activities like searches for Halloween music, costumes, and candy. Are you scared at just how high your state is when it comes to being spooky?

New England States Are the Scariest

New England states bring out the biggest supply of spooky and scary when it comes to Halloween, with New Hampshire leading the way as the most Halloween-obsessed state.

The state picked up the top spot due to its great showing in several key metrics, according to Consumer Affairs. New Hampshire has the most Spirit Halloween stores per 1 million residents and the second-most pumpkin patches per 1 million residents with 35.6 patches.

New Hampshire's neighbor Maine grabbed the second spot for most-obsessed Halloween state. It's the best state to go to if you're looking for a good pumpkin, with 35.6 pumpkin patches per 1 million residents, giving it the highest ratio of patches to people of any state.

A quick breakdown of the top five Halloween-loving states and their standout spooky traits. | ConsumerAffairs

If you prefer haunted attractions, you may want to pack up for haunted hayrides and spooky attractions in Kentucky. The state leads the country in the number of haunted attractions with 19.6 per 1 million residents. That's a lot of frightening hayrides for one state.

Fourth-place Ohio also has a love for Halloween attractions, ranking just outside the top 5 states when it comes to heading to somewhere spooky for the holiday. You'll also want to head to the Buckeye State if you love Halloween candy, as Ohio ranked in the top five for Halloween candy searches.

Add fifth-place Virginia to your list if you like the spooky scary season, as the state is a great option for Halloween fans. The state's search volume for Halloween music on YouTube far exceeds any other state, so you'll have plenty of great music to watch. It's also tied for second place in searches for pumpkin spice lattes.

According to Consumer Affairs, the top 10 most Halloween-obsessed states include:

1. New Hampshire

2. Maine

3. Kentucky

4. Ohio

5. Virginia

6. Utah

7. Idaho

8. Oregon

9. Indiana

10. Pennsylvania

Hawaii Is Frightened of Halloween

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Hawaii leads the states that are the least obsessed with Halloween, ranking near the bottom for multiple Halloween favorites. Of all the states surveyed, Hawaii has the least number of Halloween attractions with only 2.8 attractions per 1 million residents. It's also in the top five for the least number of pumpkin patches, with only 1.4 patches per 1 million residents.

Mississippi comes in second place for the least Halloween-obsessed state. One factor may be its lack of Halloween spirit, or rather its lack of Spirit Halloweens. There are only 2.4 of these stores in Mississippi per 1 million residents. The state is also in the top five states with the least number of searches for Halloween costumes and tied for the lowest search volume of all states for pumpkin spice lattes.

And while New England states like New Hampshire and Vermont were near the top of the list, Vermont was actually the third-worst state for Halloween spirit, dropping more than 40 spots in the Consumer Affairs rankings compared to a year earlier. It was the biggest drop of any state. Vermont's low search volume for Halloween decorations and Halloween costumes dragged its overall ranking lower. It also tied other states for the lowest search volume for Halloween crafts.

The least Halloween-obsessed states include:

1. Hawaii

2. Mississippi

3. Vermont

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Louisiana

7. Maryland

8. Nebraska

9. South Carolina

10. Delaware

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