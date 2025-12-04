10 Underrated National Parks Perfect for Budget Travelers

In a world where our phones ping every 0.2 seconds, sometimes all a person wants is a breather. A place where you can actually enjoy nature, and more specifically, a place where you can enjoy nature that also doesn’t break the bank.

While the United States has a whopping 63 designated national parks, the 10 below will immerse you in our nation’s beauty without running you dry financially.

Great Basin National Park, Nevada

Great Basin is the definition of underrated. It’s free to enter, filled with ancient bristlecone pines, and so quiet you can (actually, finally) hear your thoughts. Camp for cheap or base yourself in nearby Ely, then spend your days hiking to glacier-carved lakes or touring Lehman Caves for eight bucks. A national park trip under $300 is a steal, if you ask me!

Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio

Ten minutes outside Cleveland, you’ll find Cuyahoga Valley. With it, you’ll also find waterfalls, forest trails, and a scenic railroad that looks straight out of a cozy fall movie. Park entry is free, lodging in Akron is fairly inexpensive, and you can even rent a bike to cruise the historic Towpath Trail. It’s the weekend escape of your budget-travel dreams.

Saguaro National Park, Arizona

If you want a gorgeous desert getaway without the Joshua Tree price tag, Saguaro is the move. It’s near Tucson, which means cheap flights, cheap motels, and short drives. Hike among towering saguaros (some older than the United States itself), catch an unreal sunset, and enjoy temperate winter weather.

White Sands National Park, New Mexico

White Sands is surreal, a deserted-looking winter wonderland that still feels warm under your feet. The park is inexpensive, requires minimal planning, and you can do most exploring in a single day, which keeps lodging costs low.

Badlands National Park, South Dakota

At Badlands, sunrise feels like waking up on another planet, and because nearby campgrounds and motels are wildly affordable, it’s a perfect budget trip. Wildlife sightings (bison, bighorn sheep, prairie dogs) are also practically guaranteed.

Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve, Colorado

If you’ve ever wanted to climb a mountain made of sand, the Great Sand Dunes is your moment! Lodging in nearby towns is reasonably priced, entry fees are low, and sandboard rentals cost less than a night out. Spend a day exploring the dunes, another hiking alpine trails, and end with a soak at a local hot spring.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota

You’ll spend less at Theodore Roosevelt than almost any other western park, but you still get dramatic landscapes, wild horses, herds of bison, and all-to-yourself hiking trails. Camping is extremely affordable, and the scenic drives are shockingly gorgeous.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas

If you want rugged mountain trails without the sticker shock of Colorado, the Guadalupe Mountains are a sleeper hit. Flights into El Paso are often cheap, and you get access to one of the most dramatic peaks in the Southwest. Plus, you can pair it with nearby Carlsbad Caverns for a two-for-one national park trip!

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Colorado

Imagine the Grand Canyon’s moodier cousin, complete with steep, dark, dramatic cliffs. Black Canyon is barely crowded, and quite close to Montrose, a town with decent, affordable lodging. Camping inside the park is only $20, and many trails are short enough to enjoy without a full backcountry setup.

Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

Crater Lake looks expensive, but hear me out! Staying in Medford or Klamath Falls keeps costs way down. Once inside, the main event (that amazing blue lake) doesn’t require pricey tours. A scenic rim drive and a few short hikes give you million-dollar views on an under-$50-a-day budget. It’s one of the best-value parks out there.