5 Destinations Where Tourists Outnumber Locals (And Where to Travel Instead)

Popular tourist destinations are popular for a reason.

Scattered across the globe, these locations boast attractions and experiences so unique that travelers journey for days and set aside money for years just to enjoy them for a few days.

With some of these hotspots, popularity means long lines, crowded cobblestone streets, and restaurant and hotel bookings made months in advance. It’s certainly worth it for the experience; at times, there’s just no avoiding the hassle if you’re determined to cross an unmissable item off your bucket list.

However, if you’d rather steer clear of the crowds, you can follow Robert Frost’s advice and take the road less traveled, finding similar experiences in places that attract fewer tourists. For some, the most memorable travel experiences occur when the hustle and bustle are miles and miles away.

Here are five destinations where tourists outnumber locals, and alternative destinations to visit if you prefer a slower pace and less congestion.

Vatican City

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Vatican City, the world’s smallest independent nation, is a religious hub that draws millions of tourists from around the world. Each year, over six million people (roughly 20,000 daily) visit Vatican City, vastly outnumbering its 556 residents. Situated within Rome, Italy, it is home to iconic sites such as St. Peter’s Basilica, the Sistine Chapel, and the Vatican Museums.

There are 7,710 tourists per one resident in Vatican City.

Alternative Destination: Florence, Italy

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While Vatican City is undeniably impressive, those looking to escape the crowds and still soak up Italy’s leisurely pace, rich art, and exquisite architecture should consider heading to Florence, just three hours North. Explore the stunning Duomo and stroll through the city to admire architectural gems, like the Ponte Vecchio bridge. For those passionate about art, the Uffizi Gallery offers an extensive collection featuring works by Michelangelo, Botticelli, and Leonardo da Vinci.

Andorra

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With fewer than 82,000 residents, Andorra welcomes more than nine million tourists annually, averaging around 26,000 visitors each day. Despite its small size, the charming Alpine country, situated on the France-Spain border, is frequently filled to the brim with travelers. Popular sights include the Caldea Thermal Spa, the historic Sant Joan de Caselles church, and the bustling Avenida Meritxell shopping district in the capital.

There are 117 tourists per one resident in Andorra.

Alternative Destination: Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port, France

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There’s no question that Andorra is beautiful and full of charm, but if you’d prefer to avoid the busy streets while still immersing yourself in Alpine scenery and grand architecture, consider heading to Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port, a small town nestled in the French Pyrénées, about five hours north of Andorra. This hidden gem offers comparable Alpine allure and medieval buildings, but with a much more peaceful atmosphere. Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port is also the official starting point of the Camino de Santiago.

San Marino

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San Marino, the second Italian-enclaved destination on this list, set a new tourism record in 2025 with over two million visitors (roughly 5,480 each day), which is more than 40,000 above the 2024 numbers. With a population of just 33,600, this small independent nation brings in travelers eager to explore its three medieval towers, wander its historic streets, and enjoy sweeping views of the surrounding mountains. The country also offers several museums and breathtaking panoramas of the Adriatic Sea.

There are 60 tourists per one resident in San Marino.

Alternative Destination: Ravenna, Italy

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San Marino is stunning, but for those looking to avoid the masses, the historic city of Ravenna is just an hour north. Here, you’ll find a quieter experience filled with art, UNESCO-listed heritage, and beautiful views of both the natural surroundings and the Adriatic Sea.

Bahamas

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As of 2026, the Bahamas is home to around 404,000 permanent residents. It’s no surprise the islands are a top travel choice, thanks to their dazzling beaches and ideal climate. In 2025, the Bahamas welcomed a record 25 million tourists (around 34,247 per day). Renowned for their picturesque beaches, the Bahamas attract honeymooners, families, and cruise passengers alike. Among the favorite spots are Blue Lagoon Island, Coco Cay, the pink sand beach, and the famous Pig Beach.

There are 28 tourists per one resident in the Bahamas.

Alternative Destination: Grenada

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There’s no shortage of beauty in the Bahamas, but for a more relaxed environment, Grenada is an ideal alternative. Enjoy serene, clear-water beaches (such as Grand Anse), top-notch resorts, and the added adventure of rainforest exploration and waterfall hikes.

St. Kitts and Nevis

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St. Kitts and Nevis, a pair of islands in the West Indies located southeast of Miami, are home to about 46,000 residents. These islands attract more than a million tourists annually, and, on extremely busy days, the number of daily visitors tops 14,000. People come for the optimal weather forecast, dreamy beaches, and to take part in an extensive range of island and aquatic adventures.

There are 19 tourists per one resident in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Alternative Destination: St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

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Although Saint Kitts and Nevis are favored choices, St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands is perfect for those seeking pristine beaches and a more peaceful aura. Here, you’ll find scenic hikes, secluded white-sand beaches, and some of the best snorkeling spots around.

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