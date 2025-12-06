10 Hidden European Cities That Are Cheaper Than Popular Tourist Spots

If your TikTok feed is currently 90% Amalfi Coast clips and “How I spent $900 in three days in Paris,” let me offer you a lifeline: Europe can be affordable, you just need to turn over a few stones to get there.

See, the big cities in Europe are lovely, but they’re also crowded and often overpriced. The good news is that Europe is packed to the brim with lesser-known towns, cities, and general gems. So here are 10 overlooked European spots that are cheaper than the major hotspots, but just as dreamy.

Malmö, Sweden (Instead of Copenhagen)

Malmö, Sweden | Tim Graham/GettyImages

Everyone and their mother wants to bike around Copenhagen, but Malmö sits right across the bridge! It’s colorful, calm, and full of indie cafés that won’t drain your travel budget. Wander Gamla Väster, embrace fika culture, and explore the food stalls at Malmö Saluhall. Bonus: You can still pop over to Copenhagen for the day without paying Copenhagen prices.

Ghent, Belgium (Instead of Bruges)

Ghent, Belgium | Andrew Aitchison/GettyImages

Bruges is gorgeous, but often feels like a live-action fairy tale with 10,000 other tourists in the frame. Ghent has the same canals, medieval charm, and Belgian chocolate, all with significantly fewer selfie sticks.

Riga, Latvia (Instead of Tallinn or Helsinki)

Riga, Latvia | Anadolu/GettyImages

Riga is one of the best steals in Europe. The Old Town is stunning, the food is inexpensive, and the architecture is unreal. Visit Alberta Street for Art Nouveau perfection, wander the Central Market, and catch the city views at sunset for the cost of a latte.

Zagreb, Croatia (Instead of Dubrovnik)

Zagreb, Croatia | Wolfgang Kaehler/GettyImages

Dubrovnik is stunning, but your wallet will need a moment to recover. Zagreb, meanwhile, is Croatia’s underrated capital, where you can still get a full meal for the cost of a Dubrovnik appetizer. Check out St. Mark’s Church, ride one of the world’s shortest funiculars, and don’t miss the Museum of Broken Relationships (weird and worth it).

Wrocław, Poland (Instead of Warsaw or Kraków)

Wroclaw, Poland | SOPA Images/GettyImages

Imagine a city painted in pastels and priced like it’s still the 20th century. That’s Wrocław! The Old Town is straight-up magical, the ciders are cheap, and the pierogies are plentiful. It’s one of the best budget cities in Europe and somehow still flying under the radar.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Cork, Ireland (Instead of Dublin)

Cork, Ireland | Tim Graham/GettyImages

Dublin is lovely, but the prices? Not so much! Cork is smaller, friendlier, and packed with things to do. Walk along the River Lee, snack your way through The English Market, and take a quick train ride to the technicolor seaside town of Cobh.

Bratislava, Slovakia (Instead of Vienna or Prague)

Bratislava, Slovakia | SOPA Images/GettyImages

Vienna is gorgeous and grand, but it’s also… Vienna-priced. Hop one hour over the border and boom: Bratislava. It’s a perfect day trip, or a perfect slow weekend if you want to spend some extra time getting to know its nooks and crannies.

Heidelberg, Germany (Instead of Munich)

Heidelberg, Germany | Thomas Niedermueller/GettyImages

If Munich is the polished, structured overachiever of Germany, Heidelberg is the chill, artsy sibling. It’s slower, cheaper, and ridiculously picturesque! Plus, it comes complete with a fairy tale castle overlooking the town.

Belfast, Northern Ireland (Instead of Edinburgh)

Belfast, Northern Ireland | Frédéric Soltan/GettyImages

Edinburgh is iconic, but Belfast is wildly underrated and significantly easier on the wallet. Visit the Titanic museum, wander the Botanic Gardens, dive into the city’s political history, or use it as a base for exploring the stunning Irish coastline.

Vilnius, Lithuania (Instead of Tallinn)

Lithuania, Vilnius | Anadolu/GettyImages

Vilnius is the kind of city that makes you wonder why it isn’t already overrun by tourists. It’s affordable, walkable, and home to the artsy, semi-independent district of Užupis. Climb to the top of St. John’s Church for views that rival any European capital.