4 American Mountain Towns That Feel Like a European Winter Escape

Ever dreamed of visiting a cozy Christmas village in Austria or a luxury ski resort in the Alps? Really, who hasn't? The cost of such a trip is often way beyond an average family's budget, so most of us believe that this must remain a dream. But there is another way to get your perfect winter vacation in the U.S.

Several towns nestled within American mountain ranges have been designed to mimic the European villages that tourists love, allowing those of us who aren't able to fly internationally to still partake in our very own winter wonderland. These towns have all the charm and whimsy of the European originals, so your dream winter trip could be a reality without spending any euros.

Midway, Utah

OLY2002-FEATURE TRAIN | GEORGE FREY/GettyImages

Nearly 30 miles outside of Salt Lake City, Midway is Utah's "Little Switzerland." In the 1850s, Swiss and German immigrants settled in the area, influencing everything from the architecture to cultural celebrations. A stay at the Zermatt Utah Resort and Spa will have you questioning whether you're not actually in a fancy European ski lodge.

Speaking of skiing, Midway's Soldier Hollow was a site for the 2002 Winter Olympics and is now a great place to ski, snowboard, snowshoe, or tube sled. There is also Swiss influence in the food, with plenty of chocolate and artisanal cheeses that taste as authentic as if they were made in a small Alpine village available.

Leavenworth, Washington

Leavenworth | VW Pics/GettyImages

Leavenworth almost became a ghost town after the railroad was rerouted, and the townspeople were desperate to find ways to attract tourists. In the 1960s, Leavenworth was completely redone to emulate a Bavarian village in Germany. The entire downtown area was rebuilt with chalets and cozy shops filled with German schnitzel, ale, and goods.

During the winter, Leavenworth has two festivals that have made it world-famous: Christmastown and the Winter Karneval. These festivals are filled with lights, music, and events like ice sculpting and a gingerbread house contest. They also have a reindeer farm, a nutcracker museum, and bands dressed in lederhosen playing German folk songs.

Sun Valley, Idaho

Technology And Business CEO's Meet In Sun Valley For Allen And Company Annual Meeting | Kevin Dietsch/GettyImages

Boasting the title of "First American Destination Ski Resort," Sun Valley, Idaho, has been famous since 1936. Ernest Hemingway even wrote For Whom the Bell Tolls while staying at the Sun Valley Resort, and many other celebrities came to ski at the place that rivaled Europe's resorts.

You can enjoy the Winter Wonderland festival between Thanksgiving and New Year's, where they have a holiday market, ice skating, sleigh rides, a tree lighting ceremony, and so much more. And, of course there's top-notch ski slopes on both Bald Mountain and Dollar Mountain.

Stowe, Vermont

Sunrise in Stowe, Vt. | J. David Ake/GettyImages

Stowe Mountain Resort was built just one year too late to be the first American ski resort, but it still earned its namesake the nickname "Ski Capital of the East." The slopes are some of the best in the Northeast U.S., and the skyride gondolas provide a magnificent view of Vermont. Other winter activities in Stowe include dog-sledding, ice skating, ice climbing, and snowshoeing.

Another lodge in Stowe is famous for its Austrian style, having been founded by the von Trapp family themselves. After the real-life events on which The Sound of Music was based occurred, the von Trapp family made it to America and opened the von Trapp Family Lodge and Resort and von Trapp Brewing. If you're looking for an authentic Austrian feel, or want to see the American hills come alive, Stowe is the place to visit.