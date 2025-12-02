9 Beautiful Real-Life Castles That Look Straight Out of Disney

Disney movies take you to a whole new world filled with princesses and princes who live in glorious castles. But what if you could visit a Disney princess castle in real life? Start making a list now because there are many across the globe worth traveling to.

Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany | Frank Bienewald/GettyImages

It may be hard to pronounce, but it’s easy to compare to a Disney castle as soon as you see a picture of the fairy tale home built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria in 1868. The castle, which is the most visited in the world, features towers and other Gothic-style architecture that you might easily recognize as looking very similar to Cinderella’s castle at Disney amusement parks. You can visit the castle today in the Bavarian hills of Germany, but visitors are restricted to guided tours only.

Alcázar of Segovia, Spain

Alcázar of Segovia, Spain | Roberto Machado Noa/GettyImages

Segovia serves as the home to the Alcázar of Segovia, which you might recognize if you remember the Evil Queen’s castle in Snow White. However, Alcázar didn’t start out as a castle, beginning its life in the 12th century as a fort before becoming a home for kings, then a prison and a military academy.

Eilean Donan Castle, Scotland

Eilean Donan Castle, Scotland | Athanasios Gioumpasis/GettyImages

The Scottish Highlands are home to Eilean Donan Castle, which could serve as the perfect home for a Scottish princess like the one in Disney’s Brave. The castle was built in the 13th century but was abandoned and fell into disrepair before the island the castle sits on was bought in the early 1900s and restored to its former glory. The fourth generation of the MacRae family still owns the castle today.

Château de Chambord, France

Château de Chambord | Heritage Images/GettyImages

Beware, as you may find a beast in the Château de Chambord in France, which was part of the inspiration for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The chateau in the French countryside was originally used as a hunting lodge for King Francis I and features a unique double helix staircase for visitors to check out when they visit Chambord.

Fans of art history may also find the chateau interesting, as it has been home to hidden works of art, including the Mona Lisa, during World War II, when staff from the Louvre hid pieces from the collection in the French countryside for protection.

Château de Chillon, Switzerland

Chillon Castle on shores of Lake Geneva in Switzerland | Anadolu/GettyImages

The Château de Chillon in Switzerland sits on the banks of Lake Geneva, which may be one reason why it inspired the castle on the water that belonged to Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid. The chateau was built nearly four centuries ago to serve not only as a residence for nobility but also as a toll station to earn profits for the Counts of Savoy. Today, the castle makes money from visitors, or you can reserve rooms for banquets or other events.

Hohenzollern Castle, Germany

Hohenzollern Castle, Germany | Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Hohenzollern Castle offers another dramatic castle option in Germany on a mountain above the countryside. Most of the castle is relatively new in castle terms, with parts of the building completed in the 19th century, while the fortress origins of the castle date to the 13th century. It served as the ancestral home of the Prussian royal family and today is owned by the Hohenzollern family, which also owns nearby Sigmaringen Castle.

Windsor Castle, England

Windsor Castle, England | Jack Taylor/GettyImages

Windsor Castle in England is the oldest occupied castle in the world, with King Charles as its current resident. The castle began under the rule of William the Conqueror in the 11th century and has been home to 40 monarchs, including Queen Elizabeth II. If you visit Windsor Castle, make sure you take a tour of the state rooms, watch the Changing of the Guard, or visit St. George’s Chapel, where several famous royals have been married.

Kilkenny Castle, Ireland

Kilkenny Castle, Ireland | Athanasios Gioumpasis/GettyImages

Kilkenny Castle was originally built in southern Ireland as a defensive fortress in the 13th century and underwent a major remodeling to resemble a Victorian castle that tourists now visit regularly. In addition to the castle, which was founded during the Norman conquest of Ireland, the grounds also feature woodlands, a man-made lake, and a formal terraced rose garden.

Bojnice Castle, Slovakia

Bojnice Castle, Slovakia | Wolfgang Kaehler/GettyImages

Considered the most romantic castle in Slovakia, Bojnice Castle’s history dates back to the 12th century, with a renovation in the 19th century that gave it the romantic style that attracts visitors every year. Today it serves as the Slovak National Museum. Visitors can also see a natural travertine cave under the castle’s courtyard.