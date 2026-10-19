6 of the Best Book Retreats in the United States

In a world where speed and productivity reign, many book lovers are slowing down and scheduling in retreats that revolve around literature in lieu of active adventures.

Some of the most popular retreats involve trading crowded tourist attractions for a cozy reading nook, and creating a setting that’s geared towards uninterrupted reading. This type of retreat offers not just an opportunity to step away from the day-to-day routine, but also a curated experience that involves settling into a good story, and connecting with others who love books.

As book retreats grow in popularity, it’s becoming easier than ever to find a getaway for a weekend. Here are some of the best in the United States.

Little Magnolia Book Retreat, Colorado

Denver’s Magnolia Hotel offers a convenient way to turn a city trip into a relaxing escape. The hotel’s Little Magnolia Book Retreat is led by Little Blue Pigeon, an independent bookstore located on Larimer Square bi-annually.

Unlike a remote cabin retreat, the Little Magnolia Book Retreat places readers close to local bookstores, coffee shops, restaurants, museums, and other cultural attractions that offer a break from reading in the spirit of exploration. Travelers who enjoy urban exploration between chapters might prefer this retreat to a traditional mountain escape.

Titles that Little Magnolia Book Retreat has featured include Ann Patchett’s Whistler and Lucy Foley’s Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel.

Angel Fire Book Retreat, New Mexico

The Angel Fire Book Retreat takes place in New Mexico in a peaceful mountain setting while prioritizing community connection.

Designed for readers who flock towards romantasy books, this retreat combined reading time with thoughtful discussions, themed meals, and creative activities to spark new ideas. The experience encourages guests to participate at their own pace, with an option to participate in activities or spend time reading on their own.

Meals, accommodations, coffee and tear are included in the package. And the organizer provides a gift basket that includes an array of New Mexico-themed treats.

Silent Shores Reading Retreat, Texas

A retreat like the Silent Shores Reading Retreat emphasizes time reading instead of a packed itinerary. Based in Austin, Texas, at the Lake Austin Spa Resort, guests can spend three days in the company of other book lovers participating in activities like a wine reception, dinner, and time on your own.

True Crime Retreat, Vermont

Spooky book lovers with an interest in suspicious characters, mysteries, and dragons may gravitate towards the True Crime Retreat in Vermont. This literary retreat comes with a darker edge at the Blind Tiger Burlington, a historic mansion that suits the spooktacular mood.

This retreat is a four-day, three-night experience with ample time for reading at your own pace. Unlike some retreats, this one does not assign books or offer mandatory discussion sessions. Instead, it allows guests to follow their own curiosity and share at their leisure. The property is reserved exclusively for the retreat which also creates a private, relaxing setting for reading.

Forest & Fawn, Multiple Locations

Forest & Fawn is a fantasy-focused retreat that predominantly organizes retreats for women and nonbinary readers with programming that’s inspired by well-known fantasy series. While some retreats remain in the same location every time, Forest & Fawn moves between destinations.

Depending on the event, adventurers might find themselves in New York’s mountains, in California’s deserts, or even in the state of Washington. Themed gatherings and activities allow retreat participants to engage with a chosen book in a unique and thoughtful way. But it also offers plenty of time for solitary reading.

Under Canvas Reading Retreats, Multiple Locations

Like Forest & Fawn, Under Canvas Reading Retreats switch locations to offer a wider range of retreats. Also unique is Under Canvas’s glamping accommodation. While many retreats take place in conventional hotels, this retreat operates upscale outdoor accommodations in natural locations. Unlike some retreats, Under Canvas also allows readers to organize their itinerary based on their own reading preferences.

In the past, this retreat has taken place in Moab’s desert, and near Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Under Canvas also offers Camp Unwritten, which is a curated reading experience that was established with World of Hyatt and Reese’s Book Club.