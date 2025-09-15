The 10 American Bridges With the Best Views

Can you picture San Francisco without the Golden Gate? Or New York without the Brooklyn Bridge? These spans, and others like them, show that bridges are much more than just a bunch of steel and concrete tossed over water—they’re woven into the identity of their cities, becoming sources of pride for residents and magnets for tourists who want to see the view with their own eyes.

Travel company SIXT pulled together a list of the world’s most striking bridges, factoring in design, size, traffic, and online presence. The point wasn’t just to rank them, but to show how they shape our experience of a place. Driving across a span at sunrise or pausing at a lookout near a gorgeous gorge—some of America’s most stunning views unfold from behind the wheel, as you drive across a bridge that’s every bit as breathtaking as whatever’s waiting on the other side. Read on for the top 10 bridges with the best views in the U.S., with the full list of 20 at the end.

Golden Gate Bridge // San Francisco, California

Golden Gate Bridge | Steve Proehl/GettyImages

The Golden Gate Bridge tops the U.S. list. The towers of the span slice through the fog above San Francisco Bay—and they’re painted a shade known as “International Orange” that’s highly visible even on the foggiest days.

Brooklyn Bridge // New York, New York

Brooklyn Bridge | joe daniel price/GettyImages

The Brooklyn Bridge’s Gothic arches still hold their ground over the East River more than a century after they were first raised. When the bridge was dedicated in 1883, its official name was the New York and Brooklyn Bridge; it became the Brooklyn Bridge in 1915.

New River Gorge Bridge // Victor, West Virginia

New River Gorge Bridge | Posnov/GettyImages

The New River Gorge Bridge is the longest steel span in the western hemisphere. It delivers dizzying views from nearly 900 feet up, where the valley floor seems impossibly far away.

Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel // Virginia Beach, Virginia

Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel | Lowell Georgia/GettyImages

This span opened in 1964 and takes drivers both over the bay and under it. It also has a scenic overlook where you can watch the sunset or migrating birds.

Mike O’Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge // Boulder City, Nevada

Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge | simonkr/GettyImages

The Mike O’Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge crosses the Colorado River and provides incredible views of the nearby Hoover Dam.

Mackinac Bridge // Mackinaw City, Michigan

Mackinac Bridge | Rudy Malmquist/GettyImages

This 26,000-foot-long bridge—which also goes by “Mighty Mac”—connects Michigan’s Lower Peninsula with its UP.

Foresthill Bridge // Auburn, California

At 730 feet tall, Auburn’s Foresthill Bridge is the tallest in California. It’s also a movie star: It appeared in Vin Diesel’s 2002 movie xXx.

San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge // San Francisco, California

San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge | Sean Duan/GettyImages

This San Francisco icon opened in 1936 and, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, “carr[ies] more than a third of the traffic of all of the state-owned bridges combined.”

George Washington Bridge // Fort Lee, New Jersey

George Washington Bridge | Nisian Hughes/GettyImages

You can see incredible views of the Manhattan skyline from this bridge, which was designed by a Swiss architect named Othmar Ammann in 1923 and opened in 1931.

Glen Canyon Dam Bridge // Page, Arizona

Glen Canyon Dam Bridge | Zen Rial/GettyImages

You can drive across the 700-foot-high Glen Canyon Dam Bridge, or you could take your time and walk the span, enjoying views of the Colorado River as you do so.

The U.S.’s Full Top 20

Manhattan Bridge | Domingo Leiva/GettyImages