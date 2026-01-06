These 7 National Parks Are Stunning in Winter—And Less Crowded

Every year, millions of visitors travel across the nation to visit national parks. The peak season is typically throughout the summer, which means that people arrive in droves during this time. Yet many national parks are just as spectacular—or even more pleasurable—to see in the winter. Here are seven of the best to visit in winter.

Arches National Park

Delicate Arch at sunset in Arches National Park near Moab | Wolfgang Kaehler/GettyImages

Located in Moab, Utah, Arches National Park is known for its plentiful, naturally formed sandstone arches. In fact, estimates suggest that there are more than 2,000 of them across the park. One reason why visiting this park in winter can be more fun is that there tend to be fewer crowds, and visitors can bypass the visitor reservation system that exists in the busy months.

Grand Teton National Park

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming | Natalie Behring/GettyImages

Winter in Grand Teton National Park brings active wildlife sightings, snow, and cozy evenings by the fire. While hiking and climbing become less accessible in snowy winter conditions, visitors to the area can still snowshoe, cross-country ski, and book a wildlife viewing tour.

Death Valley National Park

Death Valley National Park | Anadolu/GettyImages

It isn’t uncommon for temperatures to rise above 110 degrees in Death Valley in the summertime. In the winter months, the park is much more likely to experience temperatures in the ‘60s and ‘70s, which makes hiking and exploring the park much more comfortable.

Joshua Tree National Park

Joshua Tree National Park | Allen J. Schaben/GettyImages

Similarly, Joshua Tree National Park’s air temperatures are significantly more forgiving in winter. This park rarely experiences snow, although it does have a wet season (in winter). Still, the park’s plentiful hikes and climbs come alive in winter.

Everglades National Park

Florida Everglades | Tim Graham/GettyImages

Everglades National Park is a park worth visiting during any season, but winter in Florida tends to come with fewer mosquitoes and less humidity, which can lend itself to a better national park experience. Those who visit the Everglades can book an airboat ride, explore exhibits, and hike throughout the park.

Congaree National Park

Swamp, Congaree National Park, South Carolina | UCG/GettyImages

Located in South Carolina, Congaree National Park is known for its biodiversity. This park protects one of the biggest old-growth bottomland hardwood forests in the world. Visitors to the park can hike the area’s plentiful trails, hop in a canoe or kayak, or picnic in the area. This is also one of the few national parks that permits dogs to enter the park.

Saguaro National Park

Saguaro National Park near Tucson, Arizona | JOSH EDELSON/GettyImages

Saguaro cacti are an iconic symbol of the West, hinting at the unique Sonoran landscape. Located in Arizona, Saguaro National Park is home to rugged trails, diverse wildlife, and iconic stargazing. In winter, this national park wakes from its warm sleep, giving hikers and adventurers an opportunity to comfortably explore the region.

